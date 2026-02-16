New Winter Storm Hits: Raythink's AI-Powered Thermal Outdoor Security Cameras Protect Communities and Assets

YANTAI, China, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter conditions continue to impact parts of the United States and Europe, organizations are once again facing operational challenges from snow, freezing rain, and dense fog. In response, Raythink highlighted the vital role of its AI-powered thermal imaging technology in ensuring uninterrupted outdoor security under harsh winter conditions.

Low visibility and strong winds: Snow, rain, fog, and gusts can blur camera views and obscure critical targets. Raythink's thermal outdoor security cameras detect heat signatures to ensure precise imaging even in complete darkness, while PTZ models like the PC5 series feature electronic image stabilization to maintain steady monitoring even in strong winds.

Snow accumulation on lenses: Snow or frost can block conventional cameras, but Raythink's IP66 PTZ thermal cameras are equipped with lens-heating systems and wipers to melt and remove snow.

Glare: Reflections from snow or vehicle headlights can confuse traditional outdoor security cameras. In contrast, thermal imaging remains unaffected by reflected light, enabling Raythink systems to maintain accurate detection in highly reflective winter environments.

False alarms: Moving branches, wind-driven snow, or reflective surfaces can trigger unnecessary alerts, yet Raythink's AI intelligently distinguishes real threats from environmental noise, reducing false alarms while focusing on actual targets.

Thanks to the unique benefits of thermal imaging, Raythink's AI-powered outdoor security cameras deliver reliable protection across multiple winter environments. Equipped with advanced features such as line intrusion detection, AI-based target recognition and classification, and fire hotspot detection, these cameras provide a comprehensive solution for challenging winter conditions.

In residential communities, these outdoor security cameras monitor snow-covered streets and perimeters at night, detecting intruders while minimizing false alerts. Industrial sites, including factories, warehouses, and outdoor equipment such as boilers, pipelines, and power stations, benefit from continuous thermal monitoring, helping detect overheating or fire hazards caused by increased power loads and intensive heating operations.

Thermal imaging also supports wildlife monitoring and forest protection in harsh winter landscapes, detecting animals or early fire signs through snow and darkness where conventional cameras fail. By combining AI intelligence with all-weather performance, Raythink cameras protect people, assets, wildlife, and industrial operations alike.

With AI-driven thermal technology, Raythink enables communities and industries to maintain safety, visibility, and operational confidence—even amid the toughest winter storms.

For more information:

Email: sales@raythink-tech.com

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-winter-storm-hits-raythinks-ai-powered-thermal-outdoor-security-cameras-protect-communities-and-assets-302687733.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.