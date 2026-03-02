Nordic Semiconductor accelerates cellular IoT leadership with major new product releases at MWC 2026

Nordic Semiconductor unveils its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, and a clear path to 5G eRedCap delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announces a major expansion of its ultra-low-power cellular IoT products and technologies designed to deliver secure, global connectivity as networks and satellite NTN evolve.

"Nordic is building the next era of cellular IoT, and we are expanding our portfolio to give developers the most trusted, power-efficient, and scalable connectivity platform for billions of devices worldwide," says Vegard Wollan, CEO at Nordic Semiconductor. "Our goal is to make globally connected products easier to build, deploy, and scale – from chip to cloud."

A platform expansion introducing two new product series

Built on the proven foundation of Nordic's industry-leading nRF91 Series, the expansion unveils two new cellular product series - the nRF92 and nRF93 Series - alongside major updates to the nRF91 Series.

"This expansion marks a defining moment for Nordic's long-range strategy," said Oyvind Birkenes, EVP Long-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "A unified, market-leading portfolio spanning across these technologies gives developers clarity, confidence, and a long-term roadmap they can rely on - even as networks and requirements evolve worldwide."

Meet Nordic at Mobile World Congress and Embedded World 2026

Visit Nordic for demonstrations and discussions at:

