circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Nordic Semiconductor accelerates cellular IoT leadership with major new product releases at MWC 2026

02 marzo 2026 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Nordic Semiconductor unveils its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, and a clear path to 5G eRedCap delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor, a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today announces a major expansion of its ultra-low-power cellular IoT products and technologies designed to deliver secure, global connectivity as networks and satellite NTN evolve. 

 

"Nordic is building the next era of cellular IoT, and we are expanding our portfolio to give developers the most trusted, power-efficient, and scalable connectivity platform for billions of devices worldwide," says Vegard Wollan, CEO at Nordic Semiconductor. "Our goal is to make globally connected products easier to build, deploy, and scale – from chip to cloud."

A platform expansion introducing two new product series  

Built on the proven foundation of Nordic's industry-leading nRF91 Series, the expansion unveils two new cellular product series - the nRF92 and nRF93 Series - alongside major updates to the nRF91 Series.

"This expansion marks a defining moment for Nordic's long-range strategy," said Oyvind Birkenes, EVP Long-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "A unified, market-leading portfolio spanning across these technologies gives developers clarity, confidence, and a long-term roadmap they can rely on - even as networks and requirements evolve worldwide." 

Meet Nordic at Mobile World Congress and Embedded World 2026 

Visit Nordic for demonstrations and discussions at: 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922059/Cellular_IoT_Portfolio.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922052/5827672/Nordic_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-semiconductor-accelerates-cellular-iot-leadership-with-major-new-product-releases-at-mwc-2026-302699593.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96946 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dubai, il drone iraniano entra in casa e non esplode - Video
Iran, hacker 'bucano' tv: in onda Trump e Netanyahu - Video
News to go
Nuove regole per chi viaggia nel Regno Unito
Sanremo, Sal Da Vinci: "Felice per De Martino, Napoli finalmente nel posto che merita" - Video
Brano inedito di Mina chiude la sfilata di Giorgio Armani - Video
News to go
Export agroalimentare da record con 73 miliardi, +5%
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza