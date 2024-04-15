NX Group Begins Offering "NX-GREEN SAF Program" in Japan

- Available for All Air Freight Services, Expanding from Europe -

TOKYO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has begun offering the NX-GREEN SAF Program in Japan, enabling its valued customers to purchase the environmental attributes derived from sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) (*1) to reduce CO2 emissions in customers' supply chains.

The NX-GREEN SAF Program, which began service at NX Europe in July 2023, is a carbon-insetting program (*2) that can be used to reduce CO2 emissions from all air transport services provided by the NX Group. Air transport utilizing SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by about 80% compared to conventional fossil fuels. The program is available for transport services arranged by the NX Group, which is the first Japanese forwarder to offer such a service without restrictions on the choice of airlines (*3). Customers participating in the program will be issued with a CO2 reduction verification statement verified by SGS, one of the world's largest certification bodies, that can be used in information disclosure required by the TCFD (*4) and CDP (*5).

To address climate change, the NX Group has set the goals of reducing its own CO2 emissions (SCOPE 1 and 2) by 50% from 2013 levels by 2030, and of helping realize carbon-neutral societies by 2050 (Scope 1, 2 and 3). The Group submitted a letter of commitment in May 2023 to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to have its targets validated.

The NX Group will continue practicing sustainability management from a long-term perspective and contributing to better lives for people and the development of sustainable societies by addressing climate change through its business.

Notes:

(*1) Sustainable Aviation Fuel: fuel made from waste cooking oil, plants, waste wood, etc., and mixed with jet fuel to reduce CO2 emissions

(*2) Carbon-insetting program: a mechanism for companies to reduce their CO2 emissions by working with stakeholders in their own supply chains

(*3) According to NX Group research

(*4) TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures): an international initiative established by the Financial Stability Board in 2015 to encourage companies to disclose information on the financial implications of the risks and opportunities that climate change presents to their businesses

(*5) CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project): an international non-profit organization dedicated to research on, and disclosure of, corporate and urban environmental information

