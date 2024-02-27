Oxehealth welcomes Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer

OXFORD, England, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioural health has announced the appointment of Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer.

Todd joins Oxehealth having had an extensive career in software and healthcare technology, building, leading, and growing successful companies in the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He brings a proven track record of helping companies to scale and realise their full commercial potential, moving them from the start-up phase to established multinational businesses.

Born from over a decade of groundbreaking machine learning and clinical research from one of the world's great research universities, Oxehealth has rapidly become a standard of care for managing acute mental health conditions in England and has been adopted by 50% of providers within the UK's National Health Service (NHS). With over 18 patents and 45 million hours of utilization, and supporting care for over 30 thousand patients, Oxehealth's platform - Oxevision – is a proven solution for hospitals to deliver personalized care effectively and efficiently.

"In the US, intelligent innovative platforms to support behavioral health are far behind other specialties, and yet more people suffer from mental health problems than any other condition in the world," said Todd Haedrich, CEO of Oxehealth. He continued, "Oxehealth, through its robust partnership with the NHS in England, is a leader in the space and poised for expansion in the US. I am honored to lead this incredible mission-driven company."

Todd Haedrich will be replacing outgoing CEO Hugh Lloyd-Jukes who commented, "It's been a huge privilege to lead Oxehealth. Our company is now ready for its next chapter and, in passing the CEO role to Todd, I am confident Oxehealth is in great hands moving forward."

James Ede-Golightly, Chairman, added "As Oxehealth enters an exciting phase of development, I would like to thank our outgoing CEO Hugh Lloyd-Jukes for his important contribution in guiding Oxehealth over the past seven years from a start-up business to a successful scale-up enterprise that is ready for the next phase of growth. I am pleased to welcome Todd on behalf of the board and the team. Todd has the experience and qualities to lead Oxehealth and enable it to reach its full potential, ensuring that our global ambitions are realized over the coming years."

About Oxehealth

Oxehealth is a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioral health. The company is dedicated to helping clinicians deliver safer, higher-quality, and more efficient inpatient care. Oxehealth partners with half of NHS England's mental health providers and is expanding to transform inpatient care in Europe and the US. Oxehealth's Oxevision platform has supported over 45 million hours of patient care across over 100 facilities since 2012.

