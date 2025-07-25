circle x black
Plasmatreat Introduces HydroPlasma®: A Sustainable Breakthrough in High-Performance Surface Cleaning

25 luglio 2025 | 12.46
STEINHAGEN, Germany, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasmatreat GmbH, the global leader in atmospheric plasma technology, has unveiled HydroPlasma®, an innovative, eco-friendly solution for ultra-precise cleaning of glass and metal surfaces. Combining the proven effectiveness of Openair-Plasma® with the reactive power of ionized water, HydroPlasma® sets a new benchmark for removing stubborn organic and inorganic contaminants, including fingerprints, oils, salts, and grease, without chemicals.

Revolutionizing Cleanliness in High-Tech Industries and ProcessesIn sectors like automotive, electronics, aerospace, and medical manufacturing, even microscopic contaminants can compromise adhesion in critical processes such as bonding, coating, printing or sealing. Traditional cleaning methods often rely on solvents or wet-chemical treatments, but HydroPlasma® delivers a chemical-free, sustainable alternative using only compressed air, electricity, and water. This advanced technology not only enhances cleaning efficiency but also supports environmentally responsible production.

How HydroPlasma® Works: Science Meets SustainabilityHydroPlasma®'s patented process injects water into a plasma jet, where it ionizes into a highly reactive cleaning stream. A precision nozzle directs this stream onto surfaces, dissolving residues with a detergent-like effect—no harsh chemicals required.

Unlike conventional methods, HydroPlasma®:

Complementing Openair-Plasma® for Unmatched FlexibilityWhile Openair-Plasma® remains ideal for light organic contaminants (dust, oils), HydroPlasma® extends capabilities to challenging inorganic residues. Together, they offer a VOC-free, scalable cleaning suite for industries demanding zero-compromise cleanliness.

Applications Across IndustriesHydroPlasma® integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, and precision optics. Its gentle yet powerful cleaning is ideal for:

Sustainability at the CoreBy eliminating solvents and reducing waste, HydroPlasma® helps manufacturers cut carbon footprints while maintaining workplace safety and process reliability.

What is Openair-Plasma®?Plasma is also known as the fourth state of matter, alongside solid, liquid and gas. When additional energy is added to a gas, it becomes ionized and enters the energetic plasma state. Whether plastic, metal, glass or paper, plasma technology is used to change the properties of the surface according to the requirements of the process.

Media contact Plasmatreat GmbH:Ms. Corinna Hokamppr@plasmatreat.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738217/Plasmatreat_First_HydroPlasma.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738218/Plasmatreat_HydroPlasma.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622130/5431224/Plasmatreat_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plasmatreat-introduces-hydroplasma-a-sustainable-breakthrough-in-high-performance-surface-cleaning-302513889.html

