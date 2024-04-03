Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 10:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Portfoliobox Launches New Version and Introduces Business Tools for Creatives

03 aprile 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfoliobox is excited to announce a major update for 2024, bringing a bunch of new features to help artists, photographers, and designers manage their online business all in one spot. This update makes it simple to build a website, sell work, and handle business tasks like making invoices, getting paid through mobile, and setting up bookings.

 

 

Easy and Professional BrandingCreating a professional look online is key for creatives but can be tricky. With the new update, Portfoliobox makes this easy. "We noticed the cost of owning a domain and professional email was going up, making it harder for creatives," says Hamid Abouei, CEO of Portfoliobox. "So, we decided to include a custom domain and email for free in our premium plan. We believe everyone should have the chance to look professional online without it costing a lot."

This change is a big deal because it helps creatives look polished and professional without extra costs or hassle. Everything, from the website to the email, works together smoothly, helping artists focus on their work instead of worrying about their online presence.

New Business Tools for Selling and BookingPortfoliobox isn't stopping at just making websites look good. The 2024 update also brings tools that make it super easy for creatives to sell their work and services. "We want to help creatives make money from their passion, whether they're selling artwork, photography sessions, or design services," explains Hamid.

With these new features, creatives can:

And the best part? All this comes at a very affordable price of $12.50 per month, making Portfoliobox a great choice for creatives at all stages of their careers.

About Portfoliobox Portfoliobox is a platform from Sweden that helps creatives make their own websites and handle their online business without needing anything else. It offers three different plans, starting at just $3.50 per month, making it both powerful and budget-friendly for artists looking to grow their online presence.

With its latest update, Portfoliobox continues to support the creative community by making the digital world a bit easier to navigate, letting creatives concentrate on what they do best: creating.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368576/Portfoliobox_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368578/Portfoliobox_2.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368577/Portfoliobox_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Contact: Leart AliuMarketing Manager leart@portfoliobox.net+46734145084

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portfoliobox-launches-new-version-and-introduces-business-tools-for-creatives-302101220.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda ICT Economia_E_Finanza aggiornamento di un programma update This update makes business all
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile
News to go
Sequestrate 2 tonnellate di uova di Pasqua e Colombe
News to go
Smart working addio, il 31 marzo scade anche per genitori e fragili
News to go
Meloni in Libano, visita al contingente italiano a Shama


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza