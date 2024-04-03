Portfoliobox Launches New Version and Introduces Business Tools for Creatives

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfoliobox is excited to announce a major update for 2024, bringing a bunch of new features to help artists, photographers, and designers manage their online business all in one spot. This update makes it simple to build a website, sell work, and handle business tasks like making invoices, getting paid through mobile, and setting up bookings.

Easy and Professional BrandingCreating a professional look online is key for creatives but can be tricky. With the new update, Portfoliobox makes this easy. "We noticed the cost of owning a domain and professional email was going up, making it harder for creatives," says Hamid Abouei, CEO of Portfoliobox. "So, we decided to include a custom domain and email for free in our premium plan. We believe everyone should have the chance to look professional online without it costing a lot."

This change is a big deal because it helps creatives look polished and professional without extra costs or hassle. Everything, from the website to the email, works together smoothly, helping artists focus on their work instead of worrying about their online presence.

New Business Tools for Selling and BookingPortfoliobox isn't stopping at just making websites look good. The 2024 update also brings tools that make it super easy for creatives to sell their work and services. "We want to help creatives make money from their passion, whether they're selling artwork, photography sessions, or design services," explains Hamid.

With these new features, creatives can:

And the best part? All this comes at a very affordable price of $12.50 per month, making Portfoliobox a great choice for creatives at all stages of their careers.

About Portfoliobox Portfoliobox is a platform from Sweden that helps creatives make their own websites and handle their online business without needing anything else. It offers three different plans, starting at just $3.50 per month, making it both powerful and budget-friendly for artists looking to grow their online presence.

With its latest update, Portfoliobox continues to support the creative community by making the digital world a bit easier to navigate, letting creatives concentrate on what they do best: creating.

