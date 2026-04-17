Pudu Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with Gom Schoonhouden B.V. at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Marking Europe's First Deployment of the AI-Native PUDU BG1 Series

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, today announced a strategic partnership with Gom Schoonhouden B.V., one of the Netherlands' premier professional cleaning service providers. The agreement, facilitated by Pudu's regional partner Fulin Robot Technologie B.V., marks the first deployment of the AI-Native Large Scrubber-Dryer Robot PUDU BG1 Series in Europe.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in the adoption of next-generation cleaning automation across the European market and builds on the long-standing collaboration between Gom Schoonhouden B.V., Pudu Robotics, and Fulin Robot Technologie B.V. across multiple projects.

Leading the AI-Native Cleaning Era in Europe

Recognized for its operational scale, service quality, and forward-looking approach to innovation, Gom Schoonhouden B.V. continues to set innovative benchmarks in the cleaning industry. Its decision to become the first adopter of the BG1 Series in Europe reflects Gom's focus on practical innovation and continuous improvement.

"With this deployment, we are not simply introducing a new machine, but a new way of operating," said Geoffrey Nouws, Head of Innovation at Gom. "We continuously look for innovations that can elevate both quality and efficiency in large-scale cleaning operations. For us, this deployment is a next step in continuously improving our service delivery. By applying this technology, we can support our clients with more consistent quality and more efficient operations in large-scale environments. Innovation is only valuable when it contributes to better results for our clients."

Redefining Intelligence: AI Magic Cleaning

At the core of the PUDU BG1 Series is an AI-native architecture, which integrates perception, decision-making, and execution into a continuous operational loop. Unlike traditional robots that rely on predefined routes and schedules, the BG1 is designed to dynamically respond to real-world environments—enabling more adaptive, efficient, and consistent cleaning outcomes.

This intelligence is powered by Pudu's proprietary AI Magic Cleaning system, which transforms cleaning from a task-based process into a proactive, outcome-driven operation. Through real-time mess detection, adaptive cleaning strategies, and automatic optimization of key parameters such as chemical usage and brush pressure, the system ensures high performance across complex, large-scale environments while reducing manual intervention.

In addition, the BG1 Series introduces an industry-first extendable edge cleaning mechanism, enabling the scrubbing brush to reach flush against walls and shelving to eliminate traditional cleaning blind spots. Its integrated sweep-and-scrub system further enhances efficiency by combining dry debris collection and wet scrubbing in a single pass, reducing redundant operations and maximizing productivity.

"This partnership is a strong validation of where the cleaning industry is heading," said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "AI-native robotics is not just about improving efficiency—it's about fundamentally redefining how work gets done. With the BG1 Series and our AI Magic Cleaning system, we are enabling machines to move beyond execution to true understanding and decision-making. We're excited to work with forward-thinking partners like Gom to bring this new operational paradigm into real-world environments at scale."

A Proven Leader in Global Growth

The partnership also highlights Pudu Robotics' accelerating growth in the global cleaning robotics sector. According to data from Frost & Sullivan's "Market Research on Global Commercial Service Robotics (2023)," Pudu Robotics was recognized as the global leader, commanding a 23% market share—the highest in the industry. This leadership is further evidenced by Pudu's massive operational scale, with over 120,000 robots shipped worldwide to date and a remarkable 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025. Today, cleaning robotics has emerged as the company's primary growth engine, now accounting for over 70% of its total revenue.

Among its flagship products, the PUDU CC1 has surpassed 20,000 units in cumulative global shipments, with 60% deployed across Europe and North America—markets known for their stringent requirements in reliability, compliance, and service standards.

Setting a New Standard for the Industry

Through this collaboration, Pudu Robotics, Gom Schoonhouden B.V., and Fulin Robot Technologie B.V. will continue to explore scalable, intelligent solutions for commercial cleaning, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, consistency, and automation in complex operational environments.

As the industry evolves, this partnership signals a broader transition toward AI-native infrastructure—where cleaning is no longer defined by repetitive tasks, but by intelligent systems capable of continuous optimization and autonomous decision-making.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Built on three core technologies—mobility, manipulation, and AI—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an industry-first "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing and industrial facilities, food and beverage, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 120,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 80 countries and regions.

About Gom Schoonhouden B.V.

Gom Schoonhouden B.V. is one of the largest professional cleaning service providers in the Netherlands. The company focuses on its people and supports clients in creating clean, safe and well-maintained environments. With a sector-focused approach, Gom delivers tailored cleaning solutions across healthcare, education, offices and industry. Through continuous innovation and sustainable practices, Gom improves quality, efficiency and consistency in cleaning services. Always with a strong focus on people, quality and long-term partnerships.

About Fulin Robot Technologie B.V.

Fulin Robot Technologie B.V. is the exclusive partner of Pudu Robotics in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg and a leading specialist in the implementation of service and cleaning robotics. With a strong focus on operational excellence, Fulin supports organisations in healthcare, hospitality, logistics and facility services in adopting robotics in a safe, scalable and people‑centric way.

Combining deep sector knowledge with hands‑on implementation expertise, Fulin ensures that advanced robotic solutions translate into real‑world impact: higher efficiency, improved service quality and a more sustainable workload for employees. The company provides end‑to‑end support, including consultancy, on‑site implementation, training, technical service and long‑term optimisation.

Driven by innovation and partnership, Fulin helps organisations accelerate their digital transformation while keeping people at the heart of every solution.

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