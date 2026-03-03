Raytron Launches Non-Destructive Thermal Imaging for Smarter, Greener Building Inspections

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can hidden structural issues be identified quickly without damaging walls or tearing up floors? Raytron, a leader in infrared thermal imaging, today announces the launch of its EX10 handheld thermal imaging camera. By transforming invisible temperature variations into high-resolution thermal images, the EX10 enables engineers, energy auditors, and facility managers to conduct highly efficient, non-destructive inspections.

Infrared Thermal Imaging Enables Precision Diagnostics for HVAC and Heating Systems

In underfloor heating systems, diagnosing clogged pipes, uneven heating, or leaks traditionally requires invasive floor removal that is both time-consuming and costly. With the EX10, technicians can instantly visualize heat distribution along the pipeline network, quickly identifying cold spots or anomalies. This non-contact method eliminates the need to open floors for preliminary checks, reducing repair costs and minimizing disruption while improving inspection efficiency.

In one real-world case, after identifying a general area of concern, an HVAC inspection team injected hot water into suspected leaking pipes. Within minutes, the EX10 displayed a clear thermal trace of the leaking water, creating a distinct thermal signature against the cooler surrounding structure. This enabled precise localization of the failure point and provided the client with compelling visual evidence to support repair decisions.

EX10 Handheld Thermal Camera Optimizes the Building Envelope and Energy Efficiency

Infrared imaging is becoming an indispensable tool for evaluating building envelopes. Insulation defects, thermal bridging, and air leakage are primary drivers of energy loss. Equipped with an ultra-fine thermal sensitivity of 40mK, the EX10 enables professionals to capture minute temperature gradients. This precision allows for locating thermal anomalies to support data-driven decisions for energy-saving renovations. Furthermore, in concealed water pipe inspections, a thermal imager identifies moisture accumulation within walls or floors by detecting subtle evaporative cooling effects, facilitating targeted repairs rather than blind excavation.

Raytron's Commitment to Green Construction

As a pioneer in infrared imaging, Raytron continues to drive the integration of infrared technology across the industrial temperature measurement, building diagnostics, night vision, and security monitoring. The launch of the EX10 underscores Raytron's mission to expand the boundaries of non-destructive testing (NDT). By providing smarter, more visualized tools, Raytron is empowering the industry to move toward a greener, more efficient, and more intelligent future.

