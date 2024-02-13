Revolutionizing Venue Management: 24/7 Software Unveils EliteOps, the Ultimate Enterprise Solution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Software, the industry leader in venue operations technology, is proud to announce the launch of EliteOps by 24/7 Software. This groundbreaking enterprise solution marks a transformative leap in the world of premier venue management.

Elevating Premier Venue Management EliteOps by 24/7 Software is specifically designed to meet the needs of larger premier venues and sports and entertainment districts worldwide. It caters to the unique requirements of premier destinations such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Melbourne & Olympic Parks, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, and Cedar Fair Entertainment.

The company will continue to offer its current product suite to wider markets for venues of all sizes. In addition, the company will be launching a new product package geared towards smaller venues in early 2024.

Gerald Hwasta, CEO of 24/7 Software, remarked, "EliteOps represents a transformative leap for our industry. This enterprise solution exemplifies our unwavering dedication as the market leader to drive innovation for venue operations, delivering Peace of Mind for the World's Greatest Properties™ with our new advanced analytics suite, new automated partner integrations, new mobile applications, and SOC II Type 2 compliance."

Key Highlights of EliteOps:

About 24/7 Software:24/7 Software is a global market leader in venue operations technology dedicated to empowering world-class operations and delivering exceptional experiences. Trusted by hundreds of the world's greatest venues—including stadiums, arenas, convention centers, performing arts theaters, amusement parks, and large districts—24/7 Software consistently delivers exceptional results. Discover how 24/7 Software can revolutionize your venue operations by visiting www.247software.com.

