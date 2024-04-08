Cerca nel sito
 
Samsonite collaboration with BOSS reveals a brand-new campaign to embark travellers on an extraordinary voyage with its unique aluminium luggage capsule

08 aprile 2024 | 09.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OUDENAARDE, Belgium, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS and Samsonite launch the new "Departures" campaign to highlight its capsule luggage collection which radiates a shared passion for premium quality, innovation, and timeless design with a distinctive twist.

 

 

This campaign is brought to life in an unexpected way thanks to a specially crafted set where stylish travellers don't merely board a plane, but an oversized suitcase, illustrating the limitless possibilities of this unique collaboration.

BOSS | Samsonite luggage perfectly blends style and functionality to let travellers experience the joy and spontaneity of travelling, with boldness and confidence.

Watch the campaign video here

The design of the BOSS | Samsonite capsule seamlessly complements BOSS' most recent collections, resonating with the BOSS ethos of self-determination and sophisticated tailoring.

Designed for fashion-forward travellers, the BOSS | Samsonite collection will appeal to those who have a passion for exploration, but refuse to compromise on style.

The sleek BOSS | Samsonite collection made of high-quality aluminium - is embellished with an anodized signature BOSS monogram pattern. This precise process embeds the tone-on-tone black motif in the aluminium shells, ensuring a pristine, long-lasting, and unique finish.

The suitcases soft-textured interior linings feature the iconic BOSS camel colour and prominent BOSS branding. Spacious compartments with adjustable packing straps allow travellers to pack and organise their belongings with ease. The collection´s distinctive tailored look is further enhanced through co-branded leather handles which feature throughout.

The captivating suitcases will be available in limited edition in selected BOSS and Samsonite stores, and on the brands' respective websites. The collection offers a choice of four models, including a cabin, two check-in suitcases, and a trunk.

Discover the capsule here: https://www.samsonite.co.uk/boss_samsonite/

CEO Samsonite - Kyle Gendreau

We are thrilled to collaborate with BOSS as both brands are committed to delivering high-performance products achieved through extensive research, exceptional quality, engineering, and craftsmanship.

Vice President Samsonite Europe - Gianpaolo Sala

Through this partnership, we could develop a product that excels in quality and details definition, meeting the needs of even the most demanding travellers.  The BOSS | Samsonite collection can be found exclusively in the best Samsonite and BOSS stores as well as on the official brand websites around the globe.

Access Press Toolkit:  here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380214/BOSS_Samsonite_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsonite-collaboration-with-boss-reveals-a-brand-new-campaign-to-embark-travellers-on-an-extraordinary-voyage-with-its-unique-aluminium-luggage-capsule-302109476.html

