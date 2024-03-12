ScreenPoint Medical Deploys Transpara® Breast AI at Johns Hopkins to Improve Cancer Detection

Transpara implemented for clinical use by key thought leaders in radiology and breast imaging.

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical, announced today that its industry leading Transpara Breast AI is available to improve cancer detection for Johns Hopkins breast cancer screening patients. Transpara assists radiologists with the reading of 2D and 3D mammography exams, providing a 'second pair' of eyes to help detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates.

The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center was one of the first to be recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a "Center of Excellence." Across Johns Hopkins, the breast imaging services team conducts more than 77,000 breast imaging exams and 5,000 interventional procedures each year. The choice to use Transpara was made after a thorough analysis of the software's evidence, effectiveness, and performance on selected cases. Transpara, trusted by key breast imaging thought leaders around the world, was evaluated in a thorough competitive comparison by the breast imaging team at Johns Hopkins.

The ScreenPoint customer success team worked closely with both clinical and IT teams at Johns Hopkins to install Transpara Breast AI to support patient care at 7 locations. Transpara was chosen to improve screening workflow, decision confidence, and breast cancer diagnostic assessment.

"We are delighted Johns Hopkins has trusted ScreenPoint Medical in its fight against cancer. Transpara is the most clinically validated breast AI on the market, proven to enhance radiologists' ability to detect breast cancer as early as possible. As part of The ScreenPoint Experience, once a customer has chosen to use Transpara, we want to create those benefits within weeks, not months! said Nicki Bryan, VP of Sales at ScreenPoint Medical. "We are also so grateful to the professionals on the Johns Hopkins team who collaborated so effectively to ensure a smooth and seamless technical transition!"

With the onboarding of Johns Hopkins, Transpara's growing utilization in the northeast will now benefit radiologists and patients in over 50 sites throughout 5 states (NY, NJ, PA, MD, VA) and the District of Columbia.

Transpara is FDA cleared and has European MDR approval for use with 2D and 3D mammography from multiple manufacturers. Used by hundreds of leading centers in more than 30 countries. Transpara is designed to work concurrently with radiologists. Research shows that up to 45% of interval cancers can be found earlier using Transpara, while helping to reduce workload and optimize workflow.

About ScreenPoint Medical

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and breast cancer risk assessment. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers. See all the proof at: https://screenpoint-medical.com/published-evidence/peer-reviewed-publications

