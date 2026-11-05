SensAI Veritas Launches SensAI Gateway™ and SensAI Helm™: Bringing Risk Intelligence to the Moment of Trust

Beyond Identity. Before Trust.

New integrated platform reveals potential concealed information and ill intent at security checkpoints, enabling real-time risk assessment, coordinated screening, and more informed trust decisions.

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SensAI Veritas today announced the launch of SensAI Gateway™ and SensAI Helm™ , expanding its Integrity Intelligence platform into an integrated solution for real-time deception detection, integrity assessment, and risk intelligence at security checkpoints. Together with SensAI Interview™, SensAI's proven deception detection and integrity assessment solution for investigative interviews, the platform connects initial risk screening, in-depth integrity assessment, and centralized command and control.

"For decades, security systems have focused on who a person is and what is already known about them. SensAI addresses a different question: what additional risk indicators we can identify right now before granting trust. For the first time, we can bring this intelligence into an integrated screening workflow, while keeping consequential decisions in human hands," said Rafi Kaminer, CEO of SensAI Veritas.

Applications include immigration and border control, prison visitation, airport personnel access and airline crew screening, as well as critical infrastructure, secure facilities and workforce integrity.

By prioritizing cases requiring further assessment, the platform helps security organizations focus trained personnel where they are needed most, while maintaining human oversight.

Autonomous Triage. Human Decision.

SensAI Gateway™ uses an AI-powered conversational avatar or text interface with adaptive questioning. Its proprietary SensAI Core™ engine analyzes autonomic nervous system (ANS) responses using one standard camera, without contact or wearable sensors.

Gateway identifies indicators of potential deception, concealed information and ill intent, generating actionable risk intelligence to support immediate screening and referral decisions.

These indicators are not proof of deception or wrongdoing, nor do they predict future behavior.

Under customer-defined rules, Gateway routes cases for routine clearance or further assessment. Officers may use SensAI Interview™ for secondary screening, retain final authority and log overrides.

By analyzing each individual's own ANS-related response patterns rather than facial expressions or voice patterns, SensAI is designed to reduce reliance on subjective behavioral cues and mitigate demographic and cultural bias.

SensAI Helm™ - Connecting Intelligence Across Security Operations

SensAI Helm™ unifies Gateway and Interview into an Integrity Intelligence platform, providing centralized command and control, real-time visibility across operations, risk indicators, reporting and audits. Security teams manage checkpoints, devices and sites centrally. Built on years of experience in high-stakes security environment, its technology supports integrity assessments across multiple institutions.

Availability

Gateway and Helm are available through SensAI and integration partners.

Daniel J. Molina will present SensAI Gateway and SensAI Helm at a livestreamed virtual press conference on November 5, 2026, at 05:00 Miami time (10:00 UTC).

Information, demonstrations and partnership inquiries : www.sensai-tech.com/gateway

About SensAI Veritas

SensAI Veritas delivers Integrity Intelligence for security decisions. Its platform includes Gateway™ for initial screening, Interview™ for in-depth assessment and Helm™ for centralized oversight. SensAI Academy provides training and certification.

www.sensai-tech.com

Media Contact:

Ohad KaminerHead of Business Developmentohadk@sensai-tech.com+972-54-910-9252

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