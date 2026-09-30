Servier Adopts Veeva OpenData Globally to Scale AI

Establishing an AI-ready data foundation in more than 80 countries

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Servier is standardizing customer reference data across more than 80 countries with Veeva OpenData. Building on its global success with Veeva Link Key People, a leading French pharmaceutical company governed by a Foundation, is harmonizing customer reference data and creating a unified foundation to scale AI.

"By centralizing our customer reference data through Veeva OpenData, we aren't just improving our current processes, we are building the global, AI-ready data foundation that will redefine how we work," said Liam Hanrahan, director of world operations excellence at Servier. "A globally unified semantic layer and Veeva Link connectivity gives our affiliates the high-quality insights to reach the right HCPs in each market, driving efficiency to scale AI globally."

With OpenData and Link Key People, Servier equips its global commercial and medical teams with connected data, driving faster insights and quicker action across the organization.

"The industry fails to scale 89% of AI initiatives due to data challenges," said Kilian Weiss, president, Link and OpenData at Veeva. "Servier demonstrates strong industry leadership by addressing this with a standard data-first approach to AI across all regions. With OpenData as the basis for its harmonized global data foundation, Servier can scale more effective, AI-driven commercial execution."

Veeva OpenData is part of Veeva Data Cloud, which includes Veeva Link and Veeva Compass. OpenData unifies customer reference data globally, replaces fragmented silos, and drives the consistency required for scaling advanced analytics and AI.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Meera Lakhani-Patel Veeva Systems meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

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