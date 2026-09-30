Sinocare Showcases Integrated Chronic Disease Management Solutions at EASD 2026

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinocare is showcasing its integrated chronic disease management portfolio at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD 2026), held in Milan from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. Built around home, community pharmacy and hospital settings, the portfolio addresses key stages of chronic disease management, from risk screening and daily monitoring to clinical testing and patient management.

For home care, Sinocare presents the Safe AQ max II Blood Glucose Monitoring System, which delivers blood glucose results in five seconds and supports Bluetooth data synchronization and pre- and post-meal tagging. The KUG-11 Glucose, Uric Acid & Ketone Meter enables three-in-one metabolic testing, while the GV-100 Veterinary Blood Glucose Monitoring System supports at-home diabetes care for dogs and cats.

For community pharmacies, the iCARE-1300 Portable Automatic Multifunction Analyzer enables automated testing of nearly 100 parameters, including blood glucose, lipid profiles, HbA1c and renal function, with results available in approximately 3 to 15 minutes. Through its Health Station model, Sinocare is also helping pharmacies expand their capabilities in chronic disease screening and risk assessment.

For hospitals, the AGEscan Advanced Glycation End Products Fluorescence Detector enables non-invasive AGEs detection without blood sampling, supporting early risk screening. The Safe AQ 8000 Hospital Blood Glucose Smart Management System connects with hospital HIS and integrates blood glucose meter and CGM data through a Doctor Web Portal, supporting bedside testing and patient monitoring.

Together, these solutions demonstrate Sinocare's approach to connecting screening, monitoring and long-term management across different care settings. Sinocare will continue to advance biosensing technologies and integrated healthcare solutions to support more accessible and connected chronic disease management worldwide.

About Sinocare

Established in 2002, Sinocare is China's first listed blood glucose meter company and its largest glucose monitoring device manufacturer, with more than 780 authorized patents and nine R&D and manufacturing sites worldwide. The company serves more than 25 million users across 187 countries and ranks among the world's top four blood glucose meter companies. With its focus on "Biosensing + AI + Healthcare," Sinocare develops products and solutions spanning chronic disease screening, monitoring and long-term management. For more information about Sinocare, please visit www.sinocare.com/en.

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