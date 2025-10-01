SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is back: the most sustainable and disruptive festival in Formentera

This exclusive fusion of music, gastronomy, positive impact and beer culture for just 350 attendees takes place once again this year on the idyllic Balearic island of Formentera from 3 to 5 October

A CORUÑA, Spain, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia returns to Formentera from 3 to 5 October with a totally disruptive format within the international musical scene. This year once again, 350 lucky attendees will be able to enjoy this festival that combines the company's philosophy of generating a positive impact and promoting distinctive culture.

Posidonia's secret line-up, the hallmark of the event, makes it possible to offer a different line-up with an international flavour, with established and emerging artists but always with the quality and that something different that's the spirit of Estrella Galicia.

The gastronomic offering is also reinvented thanks to the collaboration of different chefs from the island who will create dishes using local zero-kilometre ingredients. All that paired with a beer with established local roots and growing international ambitions, Estrella Galicia, already present in over 70 countries around the world from Brazil to the US, UK and China among many others.

What's more, since it was created in 2017, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has promoted responsible tourism and the protection of local ecosystems, collaborating with the Save Posidonia Project, which protects this marine plant that is so important to the local environment. The commitment to the island is also reflected in the cooperation with local entities, suppliers, and producers, ensuring that the economic and social impact it generates is real.

In line with this positive impact philosophy, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has achieved TRUE Platinum certification for the second consecutive year as the only Zero Waste festival in the world certified by the GBCI® (Green Business Certification Inc.™). After implementing an ambitious work plan for the 2024 edition, the festival has once again achieved this important milestone, in addition to the zero emissions status held since 2021.

Estrella Galicia is the flagship brand of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, a BCorp company since 2024 with a solid strategy for generating positive impact based on five key pillars: Pride of Origin and Community; Empowered People; Resistant Planet; Responsible Partners and Essential Governance.

#SONEstrellaGaliciaPosidonia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785783/SON_Estrella_Galicia_Posidonia.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.