SRK Accelerates New Sustainability Standard: Becomes the 1st to Achieve Landmark Net Zero Certification in Global Diamond Sector

Indian Diamond Brand Celebrates Achievement of its First Net Zero Certified Facilities Six Years Ahead of Schedule

SURAT, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally-renowned natural diamond crafting company Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) announced today a trailblazing achievement toward emissions elimination. Initially set to reach net zero at its two flagship crafting facilities SRK House and SRK Empire in 2030, SRK joined forces with the Global Network for Zero (GNFZ) to accelerate its target to 2024, becoming the first in the world to achieve the landmark net zero building certification.

Already two of the highest performing LEED certified buildings in the world, SRK House and SRK Empire have long been the shining example of the brand's commitment to proactively reducing its carbon footprint. And today, after teaming up with GNFZ, a revolutionary net zero certification body founded by former U.S. Green Building Council President and CEO, Mahesh Ramanujam, SRK has successfully accelerated the net zero certification of both buildings more than six years ahead of schedule.

"In 2015, the world outlined its ambitious Paris Agreement targets. But these rigorous timelines and interim benchmarks are based on data our warming world has already outpaced. Our partnership with GNFZ presents an opportunity for us to lead by example, accelerate the decarbonization of the diamond sector, and share our best practices with colleagues pursuing net zero around the world," says SRK Brand Custodian Shreyans Dholakia.

Strategies SRK employed at their facilities to certify include installing an off-site 6 MW solar power plant to mitigate their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and, for Scope 3, converting all cars owned by SRK to electric, installing solar-power electric vehicle charging stations, creating an app to track employee daily commute modes and practices, and planting trees over a 200-acre land area.

SRK's certification reaffirms their enduring commitment to pursuing and sustaining a zero emissions future. The trailblazing decarbonization work of SRK is a signal to the global diamond sector and business community at large that, as GNFZ cites in their mission, now is the time to bring "net zero within reach" for all. The GNFZ team will continually monitor the company's data, verify its net zero achievements, and ensure it charts a perpetual path for sustaining world class zero emissions performance.

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports

Founded by Shri Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka, SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at nearly 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution to the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency, and tenacity, SRK is leading the gems and jewelry industry to prioritize sustainable practices, compliances, and shedding light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications Additionally, nearly 4.5% of SRK's profits are contributed to various philanthropic and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds a dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

