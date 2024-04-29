Supmea Unveils Instrument Cloud at Hannover Messe, Highlighting Digitalization and Efficiency in Industrial Solutions

HANNOVER, Germany, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supmea, a renowned leader in self-developed and self-produced instrumentation technologies, is showcasing its latest breakthrough at Hannover Messe—the Instrument Cloud. This state-of-the-art platform marks a significant advancement in the digitalization of industrial processes, offering smarter and more efficient solutions accessible via a mobile device app.

Since its first showcase in 2017, Supmea has been a consistent presence at the world's leading industrial event, now marking its seventh consecutive year. This year, from April 22 to 26, visitors could explore a wide range of Supmea's products at Hall 11, Stand B78/1, including advanced flow measurement, comprehensive liquid analysis, precise level measurement, reliable pressure measurement, and accurate temperature measurement.

At this event, Supmea displayed a diverse portfolio of products, including flowmeters, liquid analysis, level sensors, pressure measurement, and temperature transmitters to European and global industry players, as well as its extensive range of industry-specific solutions tailored to cater to a wide array of sectors, such as water and wastewater treatment, liquid cooling and energy storage, textile dyeing and finishing, among numerous others.

Nate Ye, COO of Supmea, remarked that the integration of cloud technology and AI in industrial applications was a forefront topic at the exhibition. Aligning with this trend, Supmea has introduced Instrument Cloud, leveraging IoT technology along with its instrumentation and sensors, with a focus on delivering smarter and more efficient solutions to customers.

"With Instrument Cloud, customers now have the ability to conduct real-time remote monitoring of equipment conditions, either through our mobile app or web interface. This enables seamless access to critical data, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities," Nate said.

On the exhibition site, he was also interviewed by Vogel Media, sharing his views on the company's products and industrial applications, technology development, digitalization, and overseas layout.

For more information, please contact media@supmea.com or visit the company website at https://www.supmeaauto.com/

About SupmeaSupmea, a leading process automation solutions provider, has expanded its reach to over 710,000 industrial customers in 139 countries through innovative supply chains, R&D, global service networks, and digitalization efforts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399439/supmea.jpg