TCL Enables Accessible 5G Connectivity for Everyone and Every Home

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 5G adoption continues to accelerate, high-speed connectivity is reshaping digital experiences—yet many users worldwide still do not have access to 5G. To bridge this gap and accelerate the transition from 4G to 5G, TCL is introducing an entry-level 5G connectivity lineup at MWC26, including TCL 5G CPE B50 and TCL 5G Mobile Wi-Fi B50 Pro. Together with the brand-new Wi-Fi router TCL LINKHUB WR5360, these products deliver faster, more stable and smarter connectivity across homes, offices and mobile scenarios. By integrating 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technologies into entry-level devices, TCL continues to make premium connectivity more attainable.

TCL 5G CPE B50: A high-performance entry-level 5G foundation

Built around essential connectivity demands—including speed, stability, and multi-device capacity—B50 brings advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technologies into an accessible networking solution.

It supports ultra-fast 5G speeds up to 5.47Gbps and features high-gain 5G NR antennas with full-band 4×4 MIMO to enhance signal strength, coverage, and interference resistance. It delivers dual-band Wi-Fi 7 technology with a capability up to 3.6Gbps, supports up to 128 simultaneous devices, and is compatible with EasyMesh R6 for seamless roaming and whole-home and office coverage. Smart control via the TCL app, along with URL filtering and parental controls, enables safer, easier network management.

TCL 5G Mobile Wi-Fi B50 Pro: Powerful mobile connectivity

Designed for business travel, outdoor work and everyday mobility, B50 Pro brings high-speed 5G performance to an accessible mobile Wi-Fi device.

It supports 5G speeds up to 3.27Gbps and leverages 4×4 MIMO with NR 2CC to improve efficiency and reduce latency. With dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (AX1200), it enables up to 32 device connections for mobile hotspot sharing. A 1.83-inch touchscreen provides instant access to key network information, while the removable 5000mAh battery delivers up to 17 hours of use with 18W fast charging, supporting reliable connectivity on the move.

TCL LINKHUB WR5360: Wi-Fi 7 mesh router for whole-home connectivity

Powered by Wi-Fi 7 BE3600 technology, WR5360 delivers speeds up to 3.6Gbps and features a 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet WAN port.

Compatible with EasyMesh R6, WR5360 enables flexible whole-home Wi-Fi coverage. The 5GHz 3T3R with 2SS configuration delivers stronger signals and wider coverage. Parental controls and a built-in VPN security feature protect your family's network, while the mobile app and mobile web UI enable simple monitoring and management of connected devices and network status.

Through this new entry-level connectivity lineup, TCL continues to bring cutting-edge networking technologies into more accessible solutions, inspiring 5G for everyone and every home.

