Tecsys Expands Global Reach with Roche's Adoption of Elite™ for Laboratory Inventory Management

Cloud-based Elite™ platform to roll out to Roche's laboratory network across 50+ countries and a target 1,000 installations over five years.

BASEL, Switzerland, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, announced that Roche, the world's largest biotechnology company and global leader in in-vitro diagnostics, has selected Tecsys' Elite™ platform for implementation across Roche's network of core laboratory sites in over 50 countries, with a target of a thousand installations over the next five years. Tecsys' cloud-based solution drives streamlined inventory management, enabling increased efficiency and visibility in laboratory operations.

Optimized to scale across a global network of core laboratories and clinics, Elite™ provides an intuitive and easily configurable platform that simplifies operations and reduces training overhead. With integration into Roche's SAP backend, the Tecsys solution automates the full inventory lifecycle for laboratory reagents and consumables, ensuring centralized real-time inventory visibility, usage tracking and automated replenishment workflows.

Roche's laboratory inventory management requires operational simplicity on a global scale, and Tecsys' solution supports this need with agility and precision. With deployment taking just a few days per site, Tecsys provides a scalable platform without the typical complexity of enterprise software. Elite™ enables efficient inventory management with minimal training and deployment time, allowing Roche to focus on delivering life-saving diagnostic solutions to patients.

By deploying this solution across core laboratories, Roche will benefit from a robust, cloud-native system hosted on AWS infrastructure, offering scalability and security. Laboratories using reagents and consumables now have access to a fully automated inventory management solution that monitors usage, triggers reorders and supports efficient lab operations — while reducing manual effort. Tecsys' technology is the backbone of Roche's navify® Inventory, which is part of the navify® portfolio, an ecosystem of applications and digital solutions driving operational excellence.

"We are proud to support Roche in providing cutting-edge inventory management solutions to hospitals and laboratories around the world," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "Their trust in our solution is a testament to the transformative impact of modern supply chain technology."

Roche's adoption of the cloud-based Elite™ platform further demonstrates Tecsys' role as a trusted partner for complex supply chain environments. With innovative solutions like Elite™, Tecsys continues to equip organizations to meet the demands of today's dynamic healthcare landscape.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

