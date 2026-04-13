TEMSA delivers 15 electric buses to Lithuania, strengthening its European footprint

ADANA, Turkey, April 13, 2026/PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA has delivered 15 MD9 electriCITY electric buses to Lithuania, one of Europe's leading markets in public transport electrification. With additional deliveries planned throughout 2026, the total number of TEMSA vehicles in operation across the Lithuanian market is set to reach 321 units.

The delivery ceremony, held in Kaunas, was attended by representatives of the European Commission, central government and municipal leaders and members of the Central Project Management Agency, along with TEMSA CEO Evren Güzel.

The newly delivered vehicles will operate under UAB Kautra, one of Lithuania's largest public transport operators and a long-standing TEMSA partner for more than 20 years and will be used in local public transport services for municipalities. The delivery forms part of Lithuania's broader strategy to accelerate the transition to zero-emission public transport systems.

Lithuania stands out as one of Europe's frontrunners in transport electrification. According to recent European Commission data, electric buses accounted for approximately 52% of all new bus registrations in the country in 2025, highlighting the country's strong commitment to sustainable mobility.

"A Preferred Mobility Brand Focused on Real Needs"

Commenting on the delivery, TEMSA CEO Evren Güzel said: "TEMSA is a mobility partner with nearly 60 years of experience. Our vehicles operate in 70 countries. At TEMSA, we are working towards becoming the 'preferred mobility brand'. And throughout this journey, we have focused on one idea: Designing mobility around real needs. Because every customer, every market, every geography is different. And understanding these differences is at the heart of what we do. At TEMSA, our principles are clear. We are approachable, enterprising, and agile. We listen carefully to our customers. And we turn what we hear into real and valuable solutions. In fact, as an industry, we have been preparing for this transformation for many years. At TEMSA, we have been investing in electrification for a long time. Today, we have 11 zero-emission vehicles in our portfolio. We develop our own battery systems. We invest in charging and energy solutions. This allows us to go beyond manufacturing and act as a true mobility partner." TEMSA continues to strengthen its position across Europe through both new market entries and growing deliveries in existing markets.

Linas Skardžiukas, CEO of Kautra, emphasized their strong satisfaction with TEMSA's contribution to this strategic transformation, noting that they approach the project from an ecosystem management perspective. Underlining the tangible impact of this approach, Skardžiukas added, "For us, it goes beyond purchasing vehicles; it also requires developing the necessary infrastructure and charging solutions. This enables a single electric bus to reduce approximately 650 tonnes of CO₂ emissions over a 10-year period, equivalent to the emissions produced by around 360 passenger cars over the same period.

The company recently delivered 10 units of its LD SB E model—Europe's first intercity electric coach—to Portugal, marking the largest single delivery of this model to date. In addition, the delivery of 15 MD9 electriCITY buses to Lithuania further reinforces TEMSA's presence in the region.

Building on a strong performance in 2025, TEMSA has further expanded its European footprint by entering six new markets over the past year: Czechia, Finland, Croatia, Malta, Norway, and Poland—while continuing to deepen its presence in its existing markets.

A proven electric solution for urban mobility

With a strong focus on customer proximity and market-specific solutions, TEMSA maintains close engagement with its customers, continuously adapting its product portfolio based on feedback and evolving mobility needs. This approach has also supported the introduction of new models and the continuous enhancement of existing vehicles with new features and technologies.

The MD9 electriCITY, designed for urban transport, stands out with its 9.5-meter length, 250 kW electric motor. Already in operation in several European countries including Sweden, France, Romania and Latvia, the model also holds the distinction of being TEMSA's first exported electric vehicle.

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