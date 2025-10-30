The 138th Canton Fair Reflects Rising Momentum in Intelligent Manufacturing Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the forefront of global manufacturing transformation, the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) remains a key platform for showcasing emerging technologies and advancing industrial development. During Phase 1 of the 138th Canton Fair held from October 15 to 19, exhibitors presented innovations from CNC systems and robotics to industrial IoT and intelligent production lines, accelerating the integration of automation and sustainability, and driving the formation of new quality productive forces across diverse sectors.

One exhibitor specializing in packaging automation showcased its latest collaborative palletizing robot. The company emphasized its commitment to solving "last mile" challenges in logistics, automating the final steps of packaging and transport to ensure product safety and reduce manual handling risks with the collaborative palletizing robot.

With patented technologies, their machines offer unmatched productivity, helping clients scale operations while lowering costs. Its integrated box forming and sealing machines turn a single sheet of cardboard into a fully packaged box, significantly reducing labor costs and improving efficiency. The company's sales manager noted that these solutions have attracted growing interest from Southeast Asian markets, where manufacturers are seeking cost-efficient ways to scale operations amid shifting trade dynamics.

Another exhibitor, specializing in the research and manufacturing of brush products for cleaning applications, showcased a diverse range of solutions designed to serve multiple industries, reflecting how technological and business model innovation are jointly driving transformation within the brush manufacturing sector. Their photovoltaic cleaning robot, equipped with AI vision and adaptive cleaning technology, accurately detects dust and snow on panels, boosting energy conversion efficiency by over 15%. Another innovation integrates massage and sensing systems to improve dairy production by 8%, contributing to welfare-oriented upgrades in livestock farming. These products are tailored for the Brazilian market and Australia's livestock industry.

The company's Supply Chain Director noted that effective face-to-face engagement at the Canton Fair has enabled the company to better understand customer needs and expand its global presence.

Digitalization in traditional manufacturing also drew attention at this session. An exhibitor from Fujian demonstrated an upgraded industrial equipment management platform integrated with AI collaboration tools. Its 5G industrial routers, widely applied in smart factories, connect production lines, PLCs, robots, and sensors to cloud systems with millisecond-level latency. According to the company's regional manager, these solutions have helped industrial clients boost equipment connectivity by nearly 30% and cut downtime by around 40%. The exhibitor's digital factory model exemplified how emerging technologies can optimize production efficiency, enable predictive maintenance, and foster sustainable industrial growth.

The Canton Fair's focus on industrial automation underscores China's greater role in advancing the global manufacturing ecosystem. As exhibitors continue to enhance technological performance and system integration, the Fair demonstrates how innovation-driven productivity is reshaping industrial competitiveness and accelerating the transition toward smarter, greener, and more resilient production worldwide.

