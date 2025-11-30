circle x black
The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia Set to Showcase Luxury Tourism at ILTM Cannes 2025

30 novembre 2025 | 09.01
CANNES, France, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia (MoT) is preparing to strengthen the country's position in the global luxury travel market through its participation at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM), taking place from 1 to 4 December 2025 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

As the most influential luxury travel marketplace worldwide, ILTM Cannes will host more than 2,200 global luxury travel buyers from 85 countries, along with leading international media. Indonesia's presence aims to elevate its international brand visibility, deepen strategic partnerships, and reinforce the nation's standing as a premium destination for affluent travelers.

Indonesia enters ILTM Cannes following a year of rising global recognition in the luxury sector. A total of 33 Indonesian hotels received Michelin Keys 2025, and several hotels, restaurants, and bars earned positions in the Tatler Best Awards 2025, securing spots among the Best 100 in Asia Pacific. These achievements underscore Indonesia's momentum as a world-class destination for luxury accommodation, fine dining, and elevated hospitality experiences.

At ILTM Cannes 2025, more than 100 prescheduled business meetings with global decision-makers are planned. Indonesia will showcase its curated premium offerings, including marine destinations, wellness retreats, refined gastronomy, yachts, private journeys, and bespoke tourism services. For this edition, the Ministry of Tourism is partnering with three Indonesian luxury brands: Celestia (yachts), Samabe Bali Suites and Villas (accommodation), and One Eleven Resorts Bali (accommodation).

All activities at ILTM Cannes support the Ministry's global branding campaign, Go Beyond Ordinary. "Through Go Beyond Ordinary, Indonesia is positioning itself not only as a destination of extraordinary natural beauty, but as a deeply emotional journey shaped by our culinary richness, cultural warmth, and the serenity of our landscapes," says the Deputy Minister for Marketing,Ni Made Ayu Marthini.

The Ministry affirms that participation in ILTM Cannes 2025 forms part of a broader strategy to position Indonesia as a premium destination that offers exclusive, authentic, and meaningful travel experiences for discerning travelers worldwide. "ILTM provides Indonesia with a decisive platform to present our premium products directly to the world's most influential luxury travel partners. It accelerates our efforts to strengthen our global competitiveness in the luxury segment while advancing our commitment to sustainable, high-quality tourism growth," Marthini adds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831808/Background_Press_Rilis_OK.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ministry-of-tourism-of-the-republic-of-indonesia-set-to-showcase-luxury-tourism-at-iltm-cannes-2025-302625945.html

