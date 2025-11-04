The pre-registration channel for the 2026 China (Shanghai) International Boat Show is now officially open

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the industrial backdrop of China's shipbuilding industry—with accelerated green transformation, rising intelligentization, and greater international market share & discourse power—the 29th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show, Shanghai International Workboat Show 2026 (hereinafter "CIBS 2026"), organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will make its grand comeback at the SWEECC from March 29 to 31, 2026. It will conduct open collaboration with the Tourism Plus Shanghai and the Visual Merchandising Exhibition, sharing over 80,000 square meters of exhibition space, more than 50,000 domestic and international visitors, over 1,000 brands, and more than 150 exciting events.

In 2026, in addition to overseas pavilions, CIBS will see deep international collaboration. CIBS 2026 and the French Nautical Industries Federation (FIN) will jointly build a platform for international cooperation and exchange in the shipbuilding industry and deepen practical cooperation between Chinese and French shipbuilding enterprises with an open, innovative and inclusive attitude. At the CIBS 2026, UK-based brands under RYA that specialize in small sailing boats and windsurfing will make their official debut. Additionally, CIBS 2026 will join hands again with the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) to co-host seminars.

CIBS 2026 aims to build a full industrial chain exhibition system with "new technologies and equipment as the core, professional forums as support, and on-site experience activities as features". The 2026 China International Forum on Boat Industry Development and the Seminar on Green Technology and Sustainable Development of Boats and Yachts will also be held as scheduled, and build a high-end dialogue platform that is open, diverse and inclusive. The ASIA MARINE & BOATING AWARDS 2026 (Asia Yacht Awards Gala Dinner) will gather hundreds of heavyweight guests to witness the birth of honors together!

The concurrent exhibitions, The 2026 Lifestyle Shanghai Show and The Lure Fishing Exhibition, feature a variety of colorful on-site programs, creating immersive themed scenarios for B2B and B2C buyers—featuring in-depth product engagement, clear functional zoning, and optimized supply-demand matching. Meanwhile, the Water Sports Exhibition reduces carbon emissions at the source for water sports, advancing toward the goal of deep integration across the "cultural tourism +" industries.

CIBS 2026 looks forward to welcoming you at SWEECC from March 29 to March 31, 2026! Click the "Visitor Pre-Registration" link below to claim your free tickets: https://reg.boatshowchina.com/en/user/register?utm_source=PRnews&utm_medium=CIBe&utm_campaign=20251104

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812744/CIBS_Pre_registration_On.jpg

Contact: Allen Zhang, allen.zhang@imsinoexpo.com

