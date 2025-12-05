THREE LEGENDS. TWO POWERHOUSE BRANDS. ONE ICONIC SHAKER.

HexClad, Still G.I.N. Unveil First-Ever Collaboration, Bringing Gordon Ramsay, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Together For A Next-Gen Cocktail Shaker

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaboration no one saw coming, but everyone will be happy it did, HexClad, the revolutionary cookware brand backed by Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, and Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, the ultra-premium spirit from cultural icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, today unveiled their first joint product: the HexClad Cocktail Shaker.

This collaboration marks a first for both brands and the first time Ramsay, Dre, and Snoop have come together, mixing HexClad's design-driven innovation with Still G.I.N.'s modern, premium approach to spirits.

The shaker captures what defines each brand: precision, quality, and a belief that everyday experiences deserve to feel elevated. It's more than a shaker; it's a refined expression of the craftsmanship both brands stand for.

Celebrated industrial designer Ini Archibong created the HexClad x Still G.I.N. Cocktail Shaker as the kind of piece that demands attention the moment it hits the bar, showcasing Still G.I.N.'s versatility across any cocktail, from classic recipes to modern creations. Drawing from the striking geometry of the Still G.I.N. bottle and HexClad's iconic hexagon pattern, Ini created a shaker that's modern, sculptural, and unapologetically smooth. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body keeps cocktails ice-cold without watering them down. A hex-textured exterior gives it a luxe, unmistakable edge, while discreet unit measurement markers inside the cap ensure every pour hits exactly right.

"This collaboration bridges innovation, culture, and craftsmanship in a way that feels like a true expression of both brands. Gordon, Dre, and Snoop each set their own bar for excellence, and bringing their worlds together through this product is something we're incredibly proud of," said Danny Winer, HexClad CEO and Co-Founder. "The shaker is engineered to perform, but it also carries the energy of the icons behind it."

"What connects Still G.I.N. and HexClad is a commitment to design, innovation, and products that actually perform. We built our gin to be supremely mixable, whether you're making classic gin cocktails or using it in something unexpected. This shaker captures that same versatility and attention to detail," said Patrick Halbert, By Dre and Snoop CEO.

To announce the campaign, Gordon and Dre will star in a dynamic, humor-infused commercial spot created by KODE MEDIA and directed by Peter Franklyn Banks, that draws parallels between cooking and musical craft. Available exclusively at HexClad.com in Gold and Chrome for $99, the shaker will elevate the cocktail ritual from start to finish, capturing the shared ethos of rebellion, innovation and excellence of both brands. Just in time for the holidays, the shaker is now available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia.

ABOUT HEXCLADHexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. The brand was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 2023-2025. Learn more at www.hexclad.com.

ABOUT BY DRE AND SNOOPDr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched their namesake spirits brand in 2024 to instant success, with no signs of stopping. The iconic duo recently followed up its first release in this space – the innovative, award-winning canned cocktail line, Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – with another acclaimed effort: their first pure premium bottled spirit, Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, which went on to take Masters Medal honors at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards. Paying homage to "Still D.R.E." – the signature hit from Dre's groundbreaking 2001 album featuring an immortal Snoop performance – Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop proves the ultimate clean, modern light gin, artisanally distilled in the U.S.A. to be defiantly smooth and supremely mixable.

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop marks a natural evolution for the legendary pair. Long associated with gin throughout their reign as game-changing entertainer-entrepreneurs, to create their latest co-venture they took initial inspiration from Snoop Dogg's timeless hit song "Gin and Juice" – which Dr. Dre produced for Snoop's debut album Doggystyle. Distributed nationally by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, both Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop and Still G.I.N by Dre and Snoop are available at major U.S. retailers and liquor stores. www.bydreandsnoop.com

