Martedì 21 Gennaio 2025
Transforming MENA's Energy Landscape: Envision Energy Set to Power Egypt's Gigawatt-Scale Wind Project

21 gennaio 2025 | 08.55
CAIRO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in in green technology, has secured a landmark contract for Saudi developer and world largest private company in water desalination, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, ACWA Power's 1.1GW onshore wind farm in Egypt's Gulf of Suez region, set to become one of the largest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This groundbreaking collaboration will significantly enhance Egypt's renewable energy capacity, supporting the country and MENA's energy transition and sustainable development goals.

The project is managed by Suez Wind Energy, a joint venture by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and HAU Energy, with financing provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). It will feature 138 of Envision Energy's state-of-the-art 8 MW wind turbines, designed for high wind speeds and sandy environments and include 25 years of long-term maintenance services, ensuring optimal performance and reliability throughout its lifespan.

"We are thrilled to be part of this transformative project in Egypt. By leveraging our cutting-edge turbine technology and industry-leading supply chain integration, this project will set a new standard for large-scale wind energy in the MENA region." said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, "As the world accelerates its transition to cleaner energy, this project highlights the power of innovation and collaboration to scale sustainability. It underscores our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges of renewable energy deployment in diverse environments."

Envision Energy's 8 MW platform turbines are customizable with different blade configurations and hub heights to optimize energy capture in diverse conditions. Backed by Envision's industry-leading vertical supply chain integration and in-house development and manufacturing of critical components, these turbines offer superior quality and reliability. Additionally, the use of Envision's Galileo system, which analyzes real-time wind data to define precise load conditions for component- and system-level testing, ensures unmatched performance.

This project marks a significant milestone in the MENA region's clean energy journey, offering broad economic and environmental benefits. It will enhance Egypt's renewable energy infrastructure, attract further investment, drive innovation, and create job opportunities. By setting a new benchmark for large-scale renewable energy projects, the wind farm underscores Envision Energy's commitment to advancing the global energy transition and lays the foundation for future collaborations worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transforming-menas-energy-landscape-envision-energy-set-to-power-egypts-gigawatt-scale-wind-project-302355956.html

