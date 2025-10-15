Transforming Smartphones into Professional Monitors: Hollyland Launches Vcore for Lightweight Creation

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland has officially launched Vcore, a groundbreaking wireless video transmission system that revolutionizes the "lightweight" shooting experience. Designed for convenience and portability, Vcore allows users to transform their smartphones into camera monitors while providing seamless wireless video transmission and a host of advanced software features.

"Aimed at entry-level users and semi-professional creators, Vcore marks a transformative leap in digital storytelling," said Dave Liu, CTO of Hollyland's R&D Management Center. "By seamlessly integrating professional monitoring, wireless transmission, and intelligent software into a smartphone-powered ecosystem, we're not just simplifying workflows; we're empowering creators to see everything and create anywhere."

Featuring an all-in-one design, the Vcore simplifies professional monitoring. By connecting the camera via HDMI and the smartphone via USB-C, users can access the HollyView App for real-time 4K video monitoring at 30 frames per second. This feature ensures creators can oversee their shots with precision and convenience. Compatible with both Android and iOS systems, the Vcore integrates seamlessly with Pyro series receivers, offering robust multi-device monitoring options. The system supports a 1-transmitter-to-4-receiver configuration, transmits signals over the 5 GHz frequency, delivers a range of up to 350 feet (100 meters) and maintains ultra-low latency of approximately 65 ms.

Beyond monitoring, the Vcore optimizes the entire workflow from shooting to editing to transmission. Users can record in stunning 1080p at 60 fps using the H.264 codec, making it perfect for efficient post-production. Vcore automatically detects the camera's frame rate and timecode, enabling seamless proxy file linking in editing software such as Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. With proxy files recorded in MP4 format and embedded timecode saved to the internal SD card, users benefit from reliable backup options.

Additionally, the linked mobile device can automatically initiate synchronous recording in MP4 format through the HollyView app, facilitating instant social sharing and rapid editing—ideal for quick-paced shoots. For high-resolution image transfer, Vcore connects to the camera via USB to capture uncompressed image files such as RAW or JPEG, which are wirelessly transmitted in real time to mobile devices through the HollyView app and to macOS via the Capture One plugin.

The HollyView app further enhances the user experience by allowing real-time naming and tagging of clips while recording on set. Importantly, mobile and transmitter footage share the same default file name prefix, which is customizable to match source camera files. With Vcore supporting recording up to 1080p at 60 fps, users can easily import footage into mobile editing software for intelligent organization. Review footage with split-screen comparisons, mark favorites instantly, and let the system auto-sort clips into categorized folders, allowing creators to spend less time searching and more time innovating.

In addition to these features, the Vcore also stands out with its unique feature matrix, which includes remote camera control, live streaming capabilities, and real-time chroma keying algorithms for green screen effects. These differentiated functions empower users to elevate their content creation process and explore new creative possibilities.

With the launch of the Vcore, Hollyland brings a new perspective to lightweight creation. The core idea of "Your Phone. Your Monitor." underscores the brand's consistent ambition to drive innovation and redefine productivity tools in the mobile age.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794346/9330.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013148/logo.jpg

