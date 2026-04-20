Treon Launches AI-native Maintenance to Automate Industrial Uptime at Scale

The Treon AI-native Maintenance Orchestration Layer with asset-embedded intelligence will be unveiled at the Hannover Messe event on April 20–24, 2026

TAMPERE, Finland, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leader in intelligent Smart Industry solutions, today announced the launch of its AI‑native Maintenance Orchestration Layer to automate maintenance workflows across industrial asset fleets. The new solution reduces downtime, labor dependency, and manual coordination in factories, logistics hubs, warehouses, and other industrial environments.

The Global Maintenance Challenge

As global production continue to expand, companies are facing an unprecedented maintenance challenge. Asset fleets are growing, operational complexity is increasing, and skilled labor is declining. This widening gap leaves companies struggling to scale uptime, productivity, and safety.

Treon's AI‑native Maintenance Orchestration Layer addresses this challenge by replacing today's labor‑intensive maintenance practices with automated workflows, enabling growth and uptime despite shrinking workforces.

The Solution

Treon's solution unifies asset‑embedded intelligence, contextual AI, and agent‑driven execution into a single AI‑native Maintenance Orchestration Layer, enabling to detect issues early, diagnose root causes, make optimal decisions, and execute actions as an automated, software-defined workflow.

Key Capabilities

Treon Inside will embed physical intelligence into industrial assets, enabling equipment to sense, understand, and act as part of their environment. For original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), this enables a shift from CAPEX-driven product sales to more profitable recurring software and service revenues.

Raw asset condition data is enriched with a broader operational context such as maintenance history, lifecycle stage, technical documentation, and spare‑parts availability. This improves AI‑driven root‑cause analysis, decision‑making quality, and situation‑specific guidance.

Repetitive and labor-intensive tasks such as ticket creation, scheduling, and technician dispatch are automated by AI Agents while managers supervise operations at a higher level. AI companions augment human capabilities across roles, guiding technicians and operations staff to work faster, more consistently, and with fewer errors.

"Despite major advances in industries, maintenance is the last major industrial workflow still largely run manually," said Joni Korppi, CEO of Treon. "With our AI-native Maintenance Orchestration Layer, companies can automate their end-to-end industrial operations to scale uptime, productivity, and safety."

Treon is unveiling its AI‑native Maintenance Orchestration Layer at Hannover Messe, April 20–24, 2026, where the company is showcasing Treon Inside embedded intelligence alongside Agentic Technician Companion user experience.

About Treon

Treon is a global leader in AI-driven Smart Industry solutions, helping businesses boost productivity, enhance operational visibility, and long-term sustainability. Its fully integrated Prescriptive Maintenance cloud solutions combine advanced AI analytics, a mobile-first user experience, automated workflows, and wireless vibration sensors delivered as a managed service with scalable subscription pricing. Treon supports more than 200 customers worldwide across the manufacturing, material handling, and logistics sectors. Learn more at www.treon.fi.

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