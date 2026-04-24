Tuya Smart Unveils Upgraded Hey Tuya and Expanded AI Capabilities for Hardware Innovation, Advancing AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy Ecosystems

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global AI cloud platform service provider, today unveiled its newly upgraded Hey Tuya at the 2026 TUYA Global Developer Summit. Tuya also presented its strategic focus on three core AI application ecosystems: AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy.

The Summit, which opened today, convened thousands of developers, enterprise representatives, and technology experts from around the world to co-build an AI application ecosystem.

The newest version of Hey Tuya represents a comprehensive evolution from foundational AI capabilities to scenario-based intelligent experiences.

Tuya Expands Full-Stack AI Capabilities for Hardware Innovation

In addition to debuting the new version of Hey Tuya, Tuya Smart introduced a suite of self-developed, AI-native technologies purpose-built for real-world hardware deployment.

At the Summit, Tuya unveiled its self-trained Personal Voice Activity Detection (PVAD) model, designed specifically for AI hardware scenarios. PVAD enables devices to automatically identify and focus on the intended speaker without prior enrollment, significantly reducing false activations in complex acoustic environments. This allows AI-powered hardware to more accurately determine who is speaking before executing commands, thereby enhancing both reliability and user experience.

The company also announced major upgrades and new releases across its AI infrastructure, including Physical AI Foundation V2.8, Wukong AI 3.0, Tuya Real-Time Communication (T-RTC) network, Physical Action Model (PAM), and OmniMem V2.0, a long-term memory system. Together, these technologies form a comprehensive "toolkit" for developers building next-generation AI applications.

Attendees also experienced Tuya's expanding developer ecosystem firsthand. Highlights included TuyaClaw and DuckyClaw, as well as Vibe Coding, which enables developers to build production-grade applications using natural language, and the enhanced Tuya AI development platform.

Through this integrated suite of technologies and tools, Tuya is significantly lowering the barrier to AI development, accelerating innovation, and enabling developers worldwide to bring AI-powered applications to market.

Tuya Focuses on Three Core AI Application Ecosystems, Co-Creating AI Living with Global Developers

At the Summit, Leo Chen, co-chairman and president of Tuya Smart, stated that definitive AI-driven growth has arrived, and almost all hardware is worth rebuilding with AI. Tuya will fully focus on three frontier application domains—AI Home, AI Robot, and AI Energy—empowering developers to unlock AI value and embrace the next decade-defining opportunity with a "Day One" mindset.

From a business-to-business AI developer platform to consumer-facing AI applications, the 2026 TUYA Global Developer Summit outlines a clear path for AI to move from technology to real-world application. Looking ahead, Tuya Smart will continue to work with global developers and ecosystem partners to push the boundaries of innovation, accelerate AI adoption, and bring AI into every corner of the physical world.

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