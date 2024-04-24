VdoCipher's Video Piracy Tracker Engine Blocks 60,000+ Pirates on 700+ Platforms

The company has global footprints across 120+ countries, serves over 10,000+ content creators, and educators across 3,000+ platforms

GURUGRAM, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VdoCipher, a leading provider of video player and piracy protection solutions for content creators, e-learning, and media platforms, has announced significant success in combating video piracy with its latest innovation, the Piracy Tracker Engine. In just six months, this cutting-edge technology has blocked over 60,000 piracy attempts across 700+ content platforms, reinforcing VdoCipher's commitment to safeguarding digital content and revenues.

For over eight years, VdoCipher has been pioneering DRM Encryption and Dynamic Watermark technologies, offering robust security solutions to content creators worldwide. Six months ago, the company introduced the Piracy Tracker and Hacker Identification Engine, aimed at identifying and blocking piracy attempts. This innovative solution targets various forms of piracy, including DRM breaches, credential sharing, and illegal clone applications.

VdoCipher, with a significant presence across the European market, serves over 10,000+ content creators across 3,000 platforms. Vibhav Sinha, CTO, VdoCipher, commented, "Every year we try to add an additional layer of technology to our security stack. Adding to strong Video DRM encryption, we now identify a combination of 12 viewer behavior patterns using our secure player. We provide an easy-to-use dashboard for our customers to get all piracy info. Some of the popular e-learning platforms have already made use of this tool to catch hackers, grow users, and enhance their revenues."

The proliferation of internet video piracy tools poses a significant challenge, particularly in Europe. Recent statistics reveal that streaming accounted for 58% of piracy in the EU in 2022, with downloading comprising 32%. Top 10 popular global video downloaders have 110+ Million users.

Additionally, a report analyzing online piracy facts worldwide shows that Europeans have the biggest piracy problem (45.72%). In Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, UK and France, film piracy has soared during the Covid19 pandemic. Moreover, Telegram and other platforms have facilitated the widespread dissemination of pirated content, with hundreds of groups each having over 10,000 users leaking course videos.

In the past six months, VdoCipher's Piracy Tracker Engine has yielded impressive results:

Siddhant Jain, CEO of VdoCipher, emphasized, "One problem in online education and the content creator economy that no one talks about is video piracy. Video piracy robs creators of revenue but also robs students of learning from good-quality teachers. Teachers fear putting their best content online due to piracy; so ultimately, it also harms the student community. At VdoCipher, with our video hosting solutions, it is our mission to bring more educators and content creators online by ensuring that they do not lose revenues due to online piracy; at the same time, viewers across the globe have the best viewing experience."

Contact: Siddhant Jaininfo@vdocipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394780/VdoCipher_Logo.jpg