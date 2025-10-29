Vention Advances Intelligent Manufacturing with Major AI and Developer Platform Expansions at 6th Annual Demo Day

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, creator of the world's only AI-powered full-stack software and hardware automation platform, today announced the next evolution of intelligent manufacturing driving its Zero-Shot Automation™ vision. At its 6th annual Demo Day, Vention unveiled new capabilities that allow companies to automate without the need for traditional hardware integration or complex programming. The innovations include new tools that further expand the platform to a global community of developers and roboticists, as well as advanced simulation and AI features designed to help manufacturers move from design to deployed automation faster than ever before.

Since its first Demo Day in 2020, Vention has transformed its fast machine-design platform into a software-defined automation environment that unifies hardware, software, and AI in one seamless experience. Today, more than 25,000 machines in 4,000 factories rely on the Vention platform for custom projects and turnkey manufacturing applications such as palletizing, welding, and machine tending, demonstrating proven performance, faster payback, and a dramatically shorter path from idea to production.

"Our mission has always been to make automation accessible to everyone," said Etienne Lacroix, founder and CEO of Vention. "With Zero-Shot Automation, we're building the stack of the future for industrial automation, where hardware and software are fully unified and AI runs seamlessly from the cloud to the edge. It's a major milestone toward simpler, smarter, and more powerful automation."

Vention rolls out AI Operator, highlights top capabilities of platformA highlight of this year's Demo Day was the global rollout of AI Operator, Vention's next-generation automation solution that brings advanced AI models directly to the factory floor for unstructured applications such as bin picking. First previewed earlier this year at NVIDIA GTC San Jose, AI Operator is now available on the Vention platform, with factory-floor deployments expanding globally through early 2026.

Powered by Vention's MachineMotion AI controller, first introduced at Demo Day 2024, AI Operator is built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure and NVIDIA Isaac libraries and AI models to deliver the compute power required for advanced industrial AI applications. By enabling perception, grasping, and collision-free motion directly at the edge, it accelerates manufacturers' path toward Zero-Shot Automation, making automation simpler, faster, and more intelligent.

At Demo Day 2025, Vention also featured key advancements designed to make its platform more intuitive and available for manufacturers, developers, and roboticists alike:

New Developer Toolkit opens platform to developers/roboticists in new ways

Simulation Checker offers easier access to simulation tools before code is ever written

RemoteView video recording ensures safe, smart operations

Vention Projects streamlines automation planning and collaboration

NVIDIA shares AI's role in agile manufacturing; customers highlight successesAmit Goel, Head of Robotics & Edge Computing at NVIDIA, joined Demo Day to discuss the growing role of AI in agile manufacturing and the advancements driving Vention's AI Operator. He emphasized that GPU-accelerated edge computing and CUDA-accelerated libraries and AI models are redefining how automation systems perceive, adapt, and operate in real time.

"With Vention's AI Operator, it's now possible to deploy robotics for applications that require continuous updates and greater flexibility," Goel said. "All of these capabilities are now accessible to technicians on the line."

Executives from Cripps & Sons Woodworking, McAlpine & Co. Ltd., and Solestial, Inc. also shared the breakthroughs they are achieving in collaboration with Vention, including faster design cycles to fully deployed automation systems delivering measurable impact on the factory floor.

About VentionVention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Through Zero-Shot Automation™, Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

