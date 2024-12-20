Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:39
VOZOL Launches Two New Open-System for UK and European Markets in December 2024

20 dicembre 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For six years, VOZOL has been dedicated to providing an exceptional vaping experience for all consumers. In line with this commitment, they are confidently launching two new products simultaneously to cater to their users' diverse needs.

ACE MAX is specially crafted for those who seek top-tier quality and a premium vaping experience. Made from high-quality zinc alloy, similar to the materials used in Louis Vuitton accessories, it seamlessly combines durability with luxury.

Featuring the world's first and largest touchscreen, at 1.47 inches, consumers can enjoy effortless operation without the hassle of physical buttons or complicated menus.

The ACE MAX is undeniably appealing to trendsetters, offering three interactive thematic modes to choose from.

The Classic Space Launch theme is designed for adventurers; the Racing Speed Mode is tailored for thrill-seekers; and the Barbie Pink Heart Launch theme, adorned with playful heart motifs and eye-catching effects, is perfect for those who appreciate aesthetics. It serves as a fashion statement that satisfies every visual craving.

The ACE GO is the ideal choice for savvy vapers seeking high quality without overspending.

Constructed from lightweight aluminium alloy—widely used in aeroplane wings—this product is designed for easy portability, making it perfect for travel and sports.

VOZOL consumers are known for their individuality and passion for art, and the ACE GO's unique triangular screen allows them to stand out in a sea of conventional rectangular displays.

Whether you seek luxury or value, VOZOL's ACE MAX and ACE GO provide the perfect solutions to meet your needs.

Now available! Head to the VOZOL website or your nearest retailer to discover the device that belongs to you！

For inquiries and further details, reach out to:Business Contact: sales@vozol.comMarketing Cooperation: marketing@vozol.comFor more information on the range of products, visit https://www.vozol.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584085/ACE_MAX.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584084/ACE_GO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vozol-launches-two-new-open-system-for-uk-and-european-markets-in-december-2024-302336114.html

