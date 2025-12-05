circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

What Hebei Can Offer Qingxian Makeup Brightening the World

05 dicembre 2025 | 13.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media -- Cangzhou is the largest makeup brush industrial cluster area in North China. Qingxian County in the area is a renowned makeup brush producer, with products occupying over 50% of the domestic market, and more than 80% of the overseas high-end market, exporting more than 100 million brushes every year to more than 50 countries and regions, including Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, and Africa, clinching 3 billion yuan of the beauty economy.

In this episode of What Hebei Can Offer, Two overseas communication officers from France and the United States will take you into Qingxian County's makeup brush industry to explore its highlights and uncover the development story and unique experiences behind it.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839417/12_5____2.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-hebei-can-offerqingxian-makeup-brightening-the-world-302634024.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Media_E_Pubblicita Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Tatiana Tramacere, ecco la mansarda di Dragos dove è stata ritrovata - Il video esclusivo del Tg1
X Factor 2025, eroCaddeo: “Ho tanti brani pronti, ora sogno i live”
Milano Cortina, Buonfiglio: "Tregua olimpica? Ha firmato anche la Russia" - Video
News to go
Bonus sport 2025, domande fino al 10 dicembre
Sberna: "Stem decisive per il futuro dei nostri giovani e della competitività europea"
Osservatorio Stem, De Luca (Deloitte): "Servono dati e strategie per colmare il divario di competenze in Europa"
New to go
Caporalato, Procura Milano indaga su 13 marchi di moda
News to go
Bonus giovani imprenditori under 35, come funziona
News to go
Atreju, tutto pronto per il tradizionale evento di Fratelli d'Italia
News to go
Atreju 2025, sabato al via la festa FdI
Pietrangeli, Abodi alla camera ardente: "E' giornata di dolce tristezza" - Video
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza