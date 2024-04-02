Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 09:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

XTX Markets invites entries for first $1.048mn progress prize as Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad competition opens

02 aprile 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTX Markets is excited to announce the opening of the first $1.048 million progress prize for the Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO), on the Kaggle platform.

This initiative is part of the $10 million AIMO Prize, launched in November 2023, aimed at fostering the development of AI models capable of mathematical reasoning. The ultimate goal is to create a publicly shared AI model that could achieve a gold medal standard at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

The grand prize of $5 million will be awarded to the first AI model that competes in an AIMO Prize-approved competition and attains a performance equivalent to an IMO gold medal.

To encourage continuous progress towards this goal, XTX Markets has introduced a series of progress prizes.

This first progress prize includes problems at intermediate-level high school mathematics competitions, but do not reach IMO difficulty. It is open from 1 April to 27 June, with the prizes to be distributed to up to five teams in July 2024 at the 65th IMO in Bath, UK.

First Progress Prize Details:

For more competition details, visit the Progress Prize participant page on Kaggle: https://www.kaggle.com/competitions/ai-mathematical-olympiad-prize/, the AIMO Prize website: https://aimoprize.com/ or join the conversation on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/AIMOprize/.

Dr Geoff Smith MBE, Honorary Reader in Mathematics at the University of Bath, commented:

"I am delighted that XTX Markets have launched a serious, objective test for AI. It is all very well to simulate casual human blather, but hopefully this will see if it can begin to simulate proper reasoning."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtx-markets-invites-entries-for-first-1-048mn-progress-prize-as-artificial-intelligence-mathematical-olympiad-competition-opens-302104739.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Kaggle platform as Artificial Intelligence Mathematical Olympiad platform opening
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile
News to go
Sequestrate 2 tonnellate di uova di Pasqua e Colombe
News to go
Smart working addio, il 31 marzo scade anche per genitori e fragili
News to go
Meloni in Libano, visita al contingente italiano a Shama


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza