YouHodler Joins MiCA Crypto Alliance to Promote Smarter, Greener Crypto Investing

Partnership Introduces the Disclosure of Carbon Emissions Data for Tokens, Supporting Industry-Wide ESG Efforts and Empowering Informed Decision-Making

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss and EU-based Web3 fintech platform, proudly joins the MiCA Crypto Alliance ("the Alliance"), an initiative established by the DLT Science Foundation and supported by Exponential Science to advance compliance with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. This partnership underscores YouHodler's commitment to promoting sustainability, transparency, and standardization within the crypto industry.

YouHodler will join forces with the Alliance and its members—including L1/L2 protocols and exchanges—to integrate carbon emissions data for all the tokens listed on its exchange, enabling customers to make informed decisions based on environmental impact. This step aligns with MiCA's emphasis on sustainability indicators and reflects YouHodler's dedication to environmental responsibility.

"We're thrilled to join the MiCA Crypto Alliance and contribute to its mission of promoting sustainability, collaboration and compliance within the crypto industry," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "This partnership and our collaboration with the Alliance's other members ensure that we're not just meeting MiCA standards, but also leading the entire industry in setting practical benchmarks for transparency and responsible growth."

YouHodler has long been advocating for responsible environmental practices in crypto as part of its ESG initiatives. The company's new sustainability comparison table, developed together with the Alliance, will further empower customers with clear, actionable data on the carbon footprint of their token portfolios.

Juan Ignacio Ibañez, General Secretary of the MiCA Crypto Alliance, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "YouHodler's membership amplifies the MiCA Crypto Alliance's mission to drive clarity, fairness, and sustainability throughout the crypto industry. As facilitators and coordinators between CASPs and exchanges on one side, and crypto projects on another, we're leading all parties in publishing MiCA-compliant whitepapers with our ESG data, which is the largest database currently out in the industry. We're excited to join forces to set new benchmarks in responsible industry practices."

A milestone in the EU's regulatory landscape, the MiCA framework protects consumers and investors with comprehensive requirements for crypto asset providers. However, its current version still lacks uniformity in areas such as sustainability reporting. The Alliance aims to address this challenge by fostering collaboration among its members to streamline compliance, reduce costs, and maintain high industry standards.

About the MiCA Crypto AllianceThe MiCA Crypto Alliance, backed by the DLT Science Foundation and Exponential Science, is a strategic initiative aimed at supporting the industry's transition to compliance with MiCA. Bringing together leading blockchain projects such as Ripple, Hedera and Aptos Foundation, the alliance seeks to streamline compliance and enhance regulatory adherence across the crypto market.

This alliance focuses on standardizing compliance efforts among its members, offering exclusive resources like sustainability indicators and white paper elaboration tools tailored to meet MiCA requirements. By leveraging the collective expertise of its members, the MiCA Crypto Alliance will help reduce the complexities and costs associated with compliance, while setting a high standard for transparency, market integrity, and consumer protection. For more details on joining the MiCA Crypto Alliance, visit www.micacryptoalliance.com. For media inquiries, please contact mica@dltscience.org.

About YouHodlerYouHodler is a Swiss and EU-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market.