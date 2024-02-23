Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:20
BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Zeki Research Publishes State of AI Talent 2024 Report

23 febbraio 2024 | 11.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Analysis shows top AI talent are highly mobile, small companies outpace big tech hiring efforts, the health sector is outpacing all others in acquiring AI talent, and more

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeki Research, a UK-based talent intelligence platform that provides actional intelligence on top science and engineering talent published a Zeki Horizon Report: The State of AI Talent 2024 today.

The report celebrates the top AI scientists and engineers who are building the most transformative technology of our generation. Zeki's analysis also shows which countries have emerged as importers or exporters of top AI talent.

Zeki's insights are purely data-led, drawing on a carefully curated dataset, which melds unique technology and data to deliver insights on 140,000 top AI scientists and engineers globally, all of whom have advanced skills and expertise and most of whom are in the early stages of their career.

Each chapter of the 177-page report includes actionable talent intelligence and extensive data visualization. Select findings include:

About the Author

Zeki Co-founder and CEO Tom Hurd was the Head of Intelligence Analysis in the UK before serving as Head of the UK's Homeland Security department. He was also responsible for setting up the UK's Joint Biosecurity Centre, a data-led organisation that brought data science and public health expertise together to spot earlier and more accurately COVID-19 outbreaks.

About Zeki Research

Founded in 2021 by Tom Hurd and Margaux Bergen, Zeki is a talent intelligence platform. We provide actionable intelligence to governments, companies, and foundations on how top talent moves around the world, what motivates it, where to find it, and how to retain it. Zeki finds promising talent no one else can. Learn more at www.thezeki.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346092/4558021/Zeki_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeki-research-publishes-state-of-ai-talent-2024-report-302069794.html

