Zetexa Closes Wave of Large European Deals a Year After Barcelona Win

BARCELONA, Spain and DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve months after a landmark Barca Mobile partnership, Zetexa—the global travel-technology firm behind an enterprise eSIM and journey-ancillaries platform—has confirmed a string of major European contract wins with consumer fintechs, neobanks, super-apps and online travel agencies. The company already works with partners in more than 50 countries, with deep coverage across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium & Czech Republic.

Zetexa's B2B2C model embeds travel connectivity and airport services under the partner's brand via one API—users buy, recharge and manage journeys inside the app they already trust. European buyers are moving straight into multi-year production rollouts.

The stack is built for regulated, high-volume operators: enterprise APIs with SOC 2, VAPT, GDPR and PCI DSS, plus Kubernetes cloud infrastructure sized for heavy daily transaction loads. One eSIM covers 180+ countries with lifetime-valid profiles and continuous top-ups—no new SIM per trip. Partners design recharge journeys that pull travellers back for future travel. Packs are fully customisable by days, GB and limited or unlimited data, instead of forcing partners to resell a rigid supplier catalogue. Physical SIMs deliver the same feature set for devices without eSIM hardware.

Premium levers include white-label "Your Brand" naming on the handset, and "Your App Always On"—when data runs out, the partner's app stays live for recharge, bookings and support while other apps do not. Location insights show where users travel for real-time offers; SMS flags data usage. Unlike data-only eSIM vendors, Zetexa adds voice-plus-data calling packs in 70 countries, including a USA number on the native dialler for emergencies abroad. Local long-stay packs cover the US, Canada and the UK. The same API also sells global lounge, fast track and meet-and-greet. Support is 24×7, with an Arabic-speaking team in Egypt for bilingual European and Middle East corridors.

"Europe's largest fintechs and OTAs are choosing Zetexa because we deliver what only top-tier eSIM platforms can: enterprise security, one SIM across 180+ countries, fully custom packs, voice and data, and lounge and airport ancillaries—all in one API. Barcelona proved the model. This year's European deals prove the scale," said Srujan Yeleti, Co-Founder, Zetexa Global.

European product, partnerships and BD teams planning 2026–27 roadmaps can request a technical and commercial briefing.

Media / partnerships: partnerships@zetexa.com | www.zetexa.com

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