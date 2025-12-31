Reinventy Introduces Shield Brain (Codename “The Tin Man”)

Patent-Pending Platform for Local, Air-Gapped Edge Autonomy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinventy Solutions Corp. has announced the introduction of Shield Brain (Codename “The Tin Man”), a patent-pending edge AI platform developed as a core company technology for system-level autonomy and industrial deployment.

Reinventy developed Shield Brain (Codename “The Tin Man”) to address a practical gap in today’s AI deployment landscape: many advanced AI capabilities remain fragmented across separate services—such as vision, language, audio, spatial perception, and safety—or remain dependent on cloud connectivity. Shield Brain is designed to integrate these capabilities into a single on-device cognitive architecture, enabling reliable operation in environments where latency, connectivity constraints, and data sovereignty are critical. The platform is structured as a modular system composed of fourteen cooperative cognitive cores, each dedicated to a specific function (including perception, reasoning, memory, decision orchestration, safety supervision, and physical system interfacing), while maintaining strict separation between safety-critical supervision and higher-level reasoning processes.

Shield Brain is intended for real-world scenarios requiring dependable edge autonomy across sectors such as robotics, intelligent sensing, and autonomous platforms. Reinventy’s development roadmap includes a staged progression from validated core cognition toward expanded motion-control integration, enhanced safety governance, and multi-node coordination. Additional background on the platform is available at https://reinventy-solutions.ca/the-tin-man/, with an overview of the related intellectual property portfolio at https://reinventy-solutions.ca/patents/.

“Our objective was to build a coherent cognitive architecture that can operate entirely at the edge, inside a single physical device,” said Antonio Sedino, Ph.D., Technology & R&D Officer (CTRO) of Reinventy Solutions Corp. “Shield Brain reflects our strategy to move beyond fragmented AI components toward integrated, governed, and defensible edge intelligence.”

Biographical Information Reinventy Solutions Corp. is led by an engineering-driven technical leadership with over three decades of experience in advanced industrial technologies and system architecture. The company’s expertise spans edge AI and cognitive architectures, advanced materials, energy and motor technologies, and system-level integration, supporting the development of proprietary, patent-pending platforms for real-world industrial deployment.

Boilerplate Reinventy Solutions Corp. is a Canadian industrial technology company developing industrial-grade edge AI platforms, advanced materials, energy solutions, and high-performance motor and electrification technologies. The company integrates software, hardware, materials science, and system engineering to build proprietary, patent-pending technologies for long-cycle industrial and autonomous applications. Learn more at https://reinventy-solutions.ca.

CONTACT Antonio Sedino (Tech. & R&D Officer) COMPANY Reinventy Solutions Corp. PHONE +1 (604) 330 8543 EMAIL info@reinventy-solutions.ca WEB https://reinventy-solutions.ca/

