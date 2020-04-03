Huawei Atlas 900 AI Cluster Wins the Red Dot Award 2020

ESSEN, Germany, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Atlas 900 AI cluster is the winner of the Red Dot Award 2020, standing out from thousands of entries to clinch the prize. Reviewed by a professional jury panel, the Atlas 900 AI cluster is recognized for its sharp design and groundbreaking innovation. After the Atlas 300 and Atlas 500, Atlas 900 becomes the third member of the Huawei Atlas family to be honored by the Red Dot Award. The awards are a hallmark of unparalleled quality and design for the Huawei Atlas products.

The Atlas 900 AI cluster set a new benchmark with its top cluster network, modular deployment, heat dissipation system, holistic design, performance, extensibility, and human-centric details.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious awards for industrial design. This award is just the latest of a list of honors attached to the Atlas family. Other appraisals include the GSMA GLOMO Awards 2020, where the Atlas 900 was awarded the Tech of the Future Award in recent months.

About the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Award is an internationally recognized seal for the best-of-breed design quality. It is awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. The Red Dot Award, together with the IF Award of Germany and the IDEA Award of the U.S., are the top design awards in the world. Every year, tens of thousands of entries contend for the Red Dot Award. Only products of unbeatable innovation, usability, and user experience are recognized.

