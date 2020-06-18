CASIC Accelerates to Empower New Infrastructure Construction

BEIJING, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 International Conference on Industrial Internet was held on June 15 by virtue of cloud-based teleconferencing technology. Themed "New Era, New Infrastructure: Empowered, Convergence, Ecology", the event gathered over 100 guests from related Chinese ministries and commissions and local governments as well as Chinese and overseas higher education institutions, research institutes and industrial associations. A large number of global audience watched the event online.

At the event, guests discussed online a series of topics, such as new insfrastructure's role in the development of industrial Internet, and development and application of modeling and simulation technologies for cloud manufacturing.

Moreover, China's first standard for evaluation of occupational abilities of professionals in the industrial Internet sector was released. Meanwhile, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), the sponsor, unveiled its CASICloud New Infrastructure Platform Strategy.

CASICloud, developed by CASIC, is China's first public service platform focusing on industrial Internet, especially on cloud manufacturing. As a state-level platform of its kind, it offers services to users in different industries and fields. For example, CASICloud has provided valuable data to help the country's central and local governments in making decisions and enterprises in resuming operations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

It is learnt that CASIC has set up 11 provincial- and city-level industrial Internet platforms to provide services for transformation and upgrading of local manufacturing enterprises. Additionally, it has teamed up with 30 central enterprises in building integrated industrial Internet platforms for the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and matching of demand for and supply of anti-epidemic supplies.

On the other hand, CASIC is highly motivated to support the Belt and Road Initiative. Its CASICloud International Cloud Platform offers a set of services designed to facilitate cooperation between the platform users in the countries and regions involved in the initiative in science and technology innovation, cross-border business services and international talent exchange.

CASIC disclosed that it plans to provide more services in the future to give more enterprises a leg up in seeking better development relying on industrial Internet technologies, and will give full play to its advantages in large system engineering and information integration and management to help promote modernization and improvement of the country's governance system.

The event also incorporated an online exhibition which showcased CASICloud's achievements in supporting the building of a digital society.

