VendorVerifier Solutions from ISMS Applications Now Live on SAP® App Center

By integrating with SAP® Ariba® solutions, VendorVerifier from ISMS Applications delivers a secure and cost-effective supply chain to customers

ISMS Applications

VendorVerifier

SAP® App Center

SAP Ariba Sourcing

SAP Ariba Contracts

SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance

SAP Ariba Supplier Risk

VendorVerifier solution integrates with SAP® Ariba® solutions and helps customers drive down cost, reduce risk and protect intellectual property by expanding the community of suppliers compliant with work-from-home and other cybersecurity focused policies.

"Our SAP partnership marks a significant milestone for our VendorVerifier product," said S. Carr Davis, co-founder of ISMS Applications. "Now, all organizations that rely on SAP Ariba solutions for sourcing, contracts, supplier lifecycle and performance and supplier risk functions have the opportunity to access VendorVerifier to help their large communities of suppliers develop compliant policies that help mitigate supply chain risk, minimize supplier burden and increase the number of qualified suppliers."

Buyer organizations and their suppliers face substantial sourcing and risk management challenges. Suppliers suffer from assessment fatigue, and often lack the knowledge or resources to respond to buyer requirements in areas like cybersecurity. As a consequence, buyers find their pools of suppliers are shrinking, which jeopardizes schedules and raises the cost of goods and services.

VendorVerifier directly addresses these concerns. The product leverages machine learning technology to:

Businesses using SAP Ariba solutions for sourcing, contracts, supplier lifecycle and performance and supplier risk can purchase VendorVerifier and share its powerful benefits with their entire supplier communities. Because the product is a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service application, supplier access is simple and straightforward, helping to deliver results to buyers and suppliers quickly.

ISMS Applications is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About ISMS Applications

ISMS Applications is the premier provider of technology-assisted compliance solutions to the small- and medium-sized (SMB) market. ISMS Applications' tools incorporate machine learning to allow companies to more quickly and cost-effectively achieve and maintain compliance with security standards so they can remain in the supply chain and better serve their customers.

