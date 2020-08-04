Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao: the COVID-19 pandemic will stimulate new growth across the e-sports industry
SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao delivered a speech at the 2020 Global Esports Conference held in Pudong, Shanghai on August 1 at which he said, "Last year, Perfect World successfully assisted in the hosting of the 9
Dr. Xiao said in his speech that technological innovation is the growth engine for the e-sports industry. 5G+, artificial intelligence (AI) and VR/AR can all be expected to deliver an unprecedented sense of participation and experience to e-sports, consolidate the advantages of e-sports through a fusion of internet technology, entertainment and sports, attract and nurture more e-sports talents, disrupt the current e-sports business model, and promote the rapid development of the industry.
According to data from the game publishing committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, China's e-sports market generated actual revenue from sales of 71.936 billion yuan in the first half of 2020, an increase of some 55 percent compared to the prior-year period. China's e-sports user base reached 484 million, up nearly 10 percent. China has now become the world's largest e-sports market.