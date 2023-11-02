Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:28 Basilicata, al via Programma nazionale equità nella salute

16:13 Basilicata, Bardi: "Bando non metanizzati misura strutturale di cambiamento"

15:58 Ucraina-Russia, l'ira di Zelensky: "Nessuno crede nella nostra vittoria"

15:54 Intelligenza artificiale, Meloni: "Rischia di sostituire capacità umane"

15:46 Scarlett Johansson contro intelligenza artificiale: "App mi ruba immagine"

15:31 Incidente Milano, 25enne indagato per omicidio stradale

15:17 Biden vara legge contro islamofobia, teme di perdere sostegno dell'elettorato islamico

15:05 Beatles, Now and then: in uscita il testamento dei Fab Four

14:47 Gaza, bimba italiana tra gli stranieri usciti oggi dalla Striscia

14:30 Addio posto fisso, lavoratori senior sognano professione libera nel digitale

14:21 Sinner si ritira da Atp Parigi-Bercy dopo match notturno

14:06 Ucraina, capo forze armate Kiev ammette: "Guerra in stallo". Russia smentisce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

42Gears today announced that their EMM solution 'SureMDM' is an Android™ Enterprise Recommended solution

02 novembre 2023 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

42Gears SureMDM offers advanced security and management features to support Android Enterprise customers

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears today announced that SureMDM has been validated as an official Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management solution.

This designation affirms their comprehensive technical solutions and knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management. Customers can expect 42Gears, as an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM, to have:

As an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution, SureMDM is well equipped to help customers fully leverage the robust security and management capabilities of Android. Learn more about our EMM solution here.

"42Gears is delighted that SureMDM is now an Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) EMM solution. This is a testament to our expertise in delivering secure and advanced mobile device management solutions for Android devices. As an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution, SureMDM guarantees seamless integration, robust security, and unparalleled partner efficiency for devices working in the Android ecosystem, reinforcing our commitment to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art Android Enterprise management solutions."

-  Onkar Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, 42Gears

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution provider that offers comprehensive multi-OS device management capabilities that enables IT teams to deploy, secure and monitor company-provisioned and employee-owned devices. 42Gears SureMDM is an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM platform that offers advanced Android Enterprise management capabilities - such as seamless zero-touch enrollment, content and app management, containerization, audit and reporting, security and compliance, integration with IoT devices, and more. 42Gears MDM solutions support over 18000 customers across the world.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210925/42Gears1_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-today-announced-that-their-emm-solution-suremdm-is-an-android-enterprise-recommended-solution-301974170.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza that their EMM solution SureMDM security management
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Nelle guerre c’è sempre la sconfitta del prezzo pagato"
News to go
Manovra 2024, le novità per casa e famiglia
News to go
Cosenza, sequestrati 11mila cosmetici pericolosi: 8 denunciati
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza