Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:20
comunicato stampa

Green Digital Economy Platform Launched to Empower 62 million Indonesian Farmers with AI and Technology

13 settembre 2023 | 13.12
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SEOUL, Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The official launch of the Green Digital Economy Platform (GDEP), an innovative international initiative was announced today. The launch, endorsed by Dr. Moeldoko, Indonesia's Presidential Chief of Staff, is a significant step for Indonesia and Korea toward championing sustainability, fostering digital well-being, and advancing the digital economy. The GDEP is spearheaded by HumanX, a global partnership promoting human-centred technology, in collaboration with the Maju Tani Movement in Indonesia, and the DQ Institute.

This launch follows the 24th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit held on 6 September 2023, which made an agreement to promote green and digital economy, science, technology, and innovation, and carbon neutrality in the region.

The GDEP is a business collaboration platform that aligns digital economy and sustainability by pioneering the "cross economy" model, extending beyond the traditional "circular economy" framework. By leveraging Korea's technological advancements, Indonesia's vast market and resources, and global R&D and investment, the GDEP is poised to drive transformative digital innovations across agri-tech, climate-tech, and carbon trading. The multifaceted impacts on the digital economy and sustainability will be monitored through the Digital-ESG Index, led by the Taskforce on Digital-Related Financial Disclosure.

Dr. Moeldoko stated, "Through the GDEP, we aim to empower 62 million Indonesian farmers with AI and digital transformation, positioning Indonesia as a global leader in agri-tech innovation." He emphasized the significance of sustainability and the digital economy, particularly in addressing food security. Dr. Moeldoko who also serves as the Chairman of the Indonesian Farmers' Association (HKTI) has recently become the "Father of the Maju-Tani Movement of Indonesia". This grass-root movement, led by the young generation in Indonesia, aims to transform traditional agriculture into a highly profitable agri-tech sector.

North Kalimantan, Indonesia, has been designated as the platform's testing ground, playing a crucial role as a national and global hub for knowledge dissemination. Through the GDEP, farmers will receive digital literacy and digital skill training while gaining access to cutting-edge practices and technologies, including meta-farming.

Dr. Yuhyun Park, the founder of HumanX and DQ Institute, expressed, "Our objective is to establish an innovative collaboration platform that empowers Indonesian farmers to experience significant threefold economic benefits by integrating digitalization and engagement in carbon trading, thus substantially broadening their sources of income."

Dr. Kim Sang-Hyup, the Chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth, who co-chairs with Han Duck-Soo, the Prime Minister of Korea, said, "Indonesia is an important strategic partner of Korea. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic partnership, both countries need to forge concrete economic collaborations to collectively pursue carbon neutrality and digital innovation, bolstering the green economy. Hence, this collaboration holds significant meaning."

The GDEP will engage a broad network of multi-stakeholders in both countries to translate the vision into reality, fostering a landscape ripe for innovation and sustainable growth. The investment in the platform is expected to exceed USD $1 billion.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Eris Seah

contact@humanx.global

About the Green Digital Economy Platform (GDEP)

The GDEP aims to establish an innovation ecosystem that connects Korean and Indonesian businesses and international R&D partners and investors. Its overarching mission is to champion sustainability, foster digital well-being, and advance the digital economy, anchored on the following three pillars:

About HumanX 

HumanX is a global partnership of academic, business, and investment communities that are committed to advancing human-centric AI and technology. It is initiated by the DQ Institute with the objective of revolutionizing the global landscape of AI and technology innovation and investment, guided by the principles of Digital-ESG (DESG) Standards. HumanX cultivates a robust ecosystem by fostering strategic collaborations among conscious investors, innovators, and partners through three pillars: setting the standards, investing the funds, and monitoring the impact.

More information: https://humanx.global/; https://www.dqinstitute.org/

About Maju Tani Movement

The Maju Tani Movement is a grass-roots movement to transform traditional agriculture with digitalization while promoting sustainability. It first proposed the concept of Meta Farming where everyone can become a farmer even without land through connecting farming with digital technology. The primary objective of the Maju Tani Movement is to inspire the young generation to become farmers while promoting agri-technology.

More information: www.MajuTani.id, 24 hours chat : +62 811-1062-007

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209661/DQ_Institute.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-digital-economy-platform-launched-to-empower-62-million-indonesian-farmers-with-ai-and-technology-301926150.html

in Evidenza