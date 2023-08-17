OUKITEL RT7 Titan, the world's first 5G rugged tablet with a revolutionary 32,000mAh battery will be launched on AliExpress on 21 Aug, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering rugged device company, Oukitel, has recently unveiled its latest innovation in rugged tablets: the OUKITEL RT7 Titan. With the world's largest 32,000mAh battery, coupled with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with advanced 5G connectivity capabilities, the RT7 Titan rugged tablet is proving to be a suitable device for outdoor exploration and specific working environment. Oukitel announces that the premiere sale of the RT7 Titan will start from 21 August until 27 August on AliExpress.

Monster battery up to 180 days standby

Equipped with the world's first 32,000mAh battery, the RT7 Titan provides up to 180 days of standby time and 34 hours of navigation. It also supports reverse charging, which can provide a nine-time charge to your iPhone14.

Seamless multitasking experience

Built-in with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, 5G connectivity, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, the RT7 Titan lets you seamlessly handle multiple tasks without slowing down. With a 48MP main camera and 20MP night vision camera, the RT7 Titan delivers high-definition images and videos anytime.

Military-grade durability

A 10.1" FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1200x1920 promises a comfortable visual experience. Certified to IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards, it could withstand drops, shocks and extreme temperatures. There are three accessories: a premium alloy handle, a hand strap and a shoulder strap. Users can easily choose the suitable one depending on their needs.

Availability and Price

RT7 Titan will be available on AliExpress from Aug 21 to Aug 27. Interested buyers are able to shop it for a premiere price of 289.99USD after getting a discount code of 10USD from AliExpress. Additionally, after entering the store code OUKITELRT7 worth 10USD, the final price is 279.99USD, which is limited to the first 200 units. Then it is expected to go on sale on Amazon in the middle of September.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

