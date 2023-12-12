Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:13 Covid, polmoniti, virus sinciziale: Usa tornano a raccomandare mascherine

09:51 Piazza Fontana, 12 dicembre 1969: oggi l'anniversario della strage

09:45 Colosseo, scoperta nuova domus tra Foro Romano e Palatino

08:48 Denzel Washington interpreterà Annibale, Tunisia protesta: ecco perché

07:54 Israele-Hamas, media: presto nuovi negoziati per liberare ostaggi. Missile Yemen colpisce nave norvegese

07:28 Zelensky a Washington, oggi vede Biden: "Ritardo aiuti Usa fanno gioco Putin"

00:03 Ucraina, summit Ue difficile su allargamento: l'Ungheria frena

00:02 Mes, scontro Meloni-Schlein su ratifica: voto slitta a 2024

23:28 Cagliari-Sassuolo 2-1: decidono Lapadula e Pavoletti

22:47 Roberta Cortesi, rintracciata in Spagna la 36enne bergamasca

22:32 Donald Tusk, chi è il nuovo premier polacco

22:28 Parigi, ritrovato anello da 750mila euro scomparso dal Ritz: era nel sacchetto di un aspirapolvere

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

12 dicembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The sub-systems for 5G testing will include RFOptic's unique remote management and monitoring capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has received an order from a multinational telecommunications company, headquartered in the EU,  for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional sub-systems.

The telco was looking for an RFoF solution for 5G inter-operability testing. It tested the base station equipment of several providers in its European labs with existing RF switches and coax infrastructure that imposed significant limitations for 5G testing. In order to overcome these limitations, the telco procured an optical switch and searched for a suitable RF over Fiber equipment. During its search, the telco tested one of RFOptic's bidirectional systems for a few weeks, performing a wide range of tests to validate the required performance. After the successful completion of the test phase, the telco decided to select RFOptic to provide its HD 4GHz system, which can accommodate up to 20 bidirectional links in 5 modular drawers. This system was selected due to its outstanding performance, compactness, and innovative management and monitoring system, which supports lab integration and offers reduced OPEX and integration time.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the telco after successfully evaluating our demo system", stated Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic. "This order follows new and repeated orders that we received from other global Fortune 500 companies in 2021 and 2022. We expect that the demand for RFOptic's optical RF solutions will also increase as more 5G networks will also use Open RAN (O-RAN) equipment."

The RFOptic bidirectional systems will be used to interface different types of equipment in different labs via an optical switch. It will also serve as a technology demonstrator system for the telco's other departments.

This order highlights the growing demand for RFoF solutions for 5G testing sub-systems where RF routing solutions are not practical due to distance and frequency. RFOptic expects to receive further new and repeated orders for its RFoF systems during 2024 based on the successful deployments of RFOptic's sub-systems for 5G testing during 2021, 2022, and 2023.

To learn more, read or download our white paper here

About RFOptic

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions in 5G industries and by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs. RFOptic offers various RFoF off-the-shelf products and custom solutions, optimized for a wide range of applications at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround. RFOptic mission is to help its customers turn innovation into real business by providing the highest quality, off-the-shelf, cutting-edge RFoF and innovative customized solutions.

For more information about RFOptic, please visit www.rfoptic.com.

Media contact:Ms. Debra De-Jong      E-mail: debra@rfoptic. com

www.rfoptic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866486/RFOptic_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rfoptic-has-received-a-significant-purchase-order-from-a-major-european-telco-for-its-rfof-4ghz-bidirectional-subsystems-302012272.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza RFOptic Has Received management remote management testing
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Legambiente: "Ghiacciai sotto scacco per eventi meteo estremi"
News to go
Casa di proprietà, il mattone resta 'bene rifugio' per gli italiani
News to go
Hollywood, la celebre scritta si rifà il look
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Onu: "A Gaza è l'inferno in terra"
News to go
Attivisti per il clima, blitz in 5 città italiane
News to go
Prezzi voli vacanze Natale, fino a 12 volte più alti
News to go
Zelensky: "Ingresso Ucraina in Ue è priorità"
News to go
Artificial Intelligence Act, ecco la legge Ue sull'IA
News to go
Dopo il Covid gli italiani comprano online, calano i negozi di vestiti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Abbas: "Posizione Usa aggressiva e immorale"
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, report Polizia Postale sulle minacce online
News to go
Turismo, 6 miliardi giro d'affari ponte dell'Immacolata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza