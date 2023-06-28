Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

EGO Announces New Partnership with John Deere

28 giugno 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chervon, the parent company of EGO and a leading global player in the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) and Power Tool industry, today announced a strategic agreement with John Deere, a global leader in innovative and powerful turf equipment. The agreement will allow the brands to provide users with EGO battery-powered lawn care solutions through John Deere dealers. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies and further expands the distribution of EGO's award-winning line of battery-operated OPE through John Deere's prestigious and robust dealer network.

Launched in 2014, EGO is transforming the OPE industry. EGO is now the largest battery-powered platform and the #1 Rated Brand in battery powered OPE. 

As part of this agreement, EGO's complete range of mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, chainsaws, and snow blowers will be available at John Deere dealers in the United States and Canada starting in the fall of 2023. This collaboration will enable customers to access EGO's innovative and high-performance products conveniently through John Deere's extensive network, known for its commitment to excellence and customer service.

"We are thrilled to join forces with John Deere to bring our best-in-class battery platform to even more customers," said Mike Clancy, CEO at Chervon North America, the parent company of EGO. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the outdoor power equipment industry and provide sustainable solutions without compromise to consumers all across North America."

The availability of EGO's top-rated products at John Deere dealers starting in fall 2023 marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. Customers can look forward to the convenience of accessing EGO's battery-powered equipment alongside John Deere's renowned selection of agricultural and outdoor machinery.

About Chervon and EGO

Chervon, an industry leader in Lithium-Ion Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) and Power Tools, is the parent company of EGO. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries and will continue to be available at Lowe's, ACE Hardware and Authorized Dealers. Since its launch in 2014, EGO has become the #1 Rated Brand in battery-powered outdoor power equipment, consistently delivering first-to-market innovations and leading product performance. With more than 70 tools on its 56V ARC Lithium platform and growing, EGO will continue to shape the future of the OPE industry. For more information, please visit EGO online at egopowerplus.com.

About John Deere 

Deere & Company (www.Deere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. Deere helps customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Their technology-enabled products, including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways they help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit their website at www.deere.com.

Media Contact:  Joe Turoff, Chief Marketing OfficerChervon North Americajturoff@na.chervongroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ego-announces-new-partnership-with-john-deere-301865221.html

Vedi anche
in Evidenza