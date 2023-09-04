Cerca nel sito
 
04 Settembre 2023
Rossell Techsys Receives Honeywell Supplier Excellence Award

04 settembre 2023
BANGALORE, India, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSELLIND), a leading global engineering and manufacturing company in aerospace and defense solutions, has been awarded the prestigious 'Supplier Excellence Award', at the Honeywell Supplier Conference held in Bangalore on August 3, 2023. The Company received the prestigious award at Honeywell Supplier Conference- an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding contributions from suppliers who have consistently demonstrated excellence. This award is a testament to Rossell Techsys' unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional service, solidifying its position as a key player in the global aerospace and defense landscape.

"We are delighted and honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award from Honeywell," said Mr. Rishab Gupta, Director Rossell India Ltd. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of engineering and manufacturing excellence. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team to deliver world-class solutions to our clients."

"As the aerospace and defense industry evolves, Rossell Techsys remains committed to playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner. The Supplier Excellence Award from Honeywell underscores the company's unyielding dedication to excellence, innovation, and collaborative partnership," said Mr. Prabhat Bhagvandas, Director, Rossell Techsys Inc.

Rossell Techsys' impressive track record of delivering global quality work, coupled with its ability to meet and exceed the stringent quality standards, has positioned the company as a trusted partner for aerospace and defense solutions. With a steadfast commitment to technological advancement, strong emphasis on innovation and quality and a customer-centric approach, Rossell Techsys has established itself as a reliable partner for industry-leading organizations.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSSELLIND), is based out of Bangalore, providing custom engineering & manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic Assemblies, After Market Product Support Services and Systems Engineering and Integration.

For more information about Rossell Techsys, please visit www.rosselltechsys.com

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200772/Honeywell_Supplier_Excellence_Award_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160891/Rossell_Techsys_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rossell-techsys-receives-honeywell-supplier-excellence-award-301916718.html

in Evidenza