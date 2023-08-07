Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:45 Atp Toronto 2023 al via con Berrettini e Musetti: orario, dove vederlo in tv

09:38 Calciomercato Napoli, Zielinski in Arabia Saudita? Le ultime news

09:30 Strage Bologna, Piantedosi: "Matrice neofascista accertata"

09:26 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, programma oggi 7 agosto: italiani in gara, dove vederli in tv

09:19 Calciomercato Roma, Mourinho: "Siamo in ritardo, mai pensato di andar via"

08:23 Ucraina-Russia, media: Erdogan proporrà a Putin cessate il fuoco anticipato

07:42 Papa Francesco: "Nel Nord Africa ci sono lager, criminale sfruttamento dei migranti"

22:57 Strage Bologna, Schlein: "De Angelis si dimetta". Rocca: "Parla a titolo personale, valuterò"

22:28 Calciomercato Napoli, Osimhen e l'Arabia Saudita: ultime news

22:22 Amichevoli estive, Girona-Lazio 2-1: risultato e gol

22:13 Amichevoli estive, Tolosa-Roma 2-1: risultato e gol

21:57 Morto suicida Luca Ruffino, presidente di Visibilia Editore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SANY Engineering Vehicles Unveils New Range of Intelligent New Energy Dump Trucks

07 agosto 2023 | 05.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Engineering Vehicles Business Division, ("SANY Engineering Vehicles") a department of SANY Group ("SANY") focusing on the production of new energy vehicles, has unveiled its entire range of new products, injecting fresh energy into the new energy dump truck sector. The upgraded models aim to provide more intelligent features, higher efficiency, greater power output, lower environmental impact, and an enhanced driving experience.

The new dump trucks were showcased at the launch, tailored to specific sectors.

Yu Hongfu, President of SANY Heavy Industry, emphasized their commitment to the national 'Dual Carbon Strategy' at the product launch, and stated the new products marked the first release since SANY Engineering Vehicles' creation, covering hybrid, heavy-duty, and composite platforms.

With the increasing demand for new energy vehicles in municipal sanitation and construction engineering, SANY has invested heavily in the sector in recent years. In 2022, SANY invested over RMB 200 million, developing solutions for pure electric, hybrid, hydrogen fuel, and traditional fuel vehicles.

By earning the number one spot in sales in 2022 and maintaining its leadership position for the first half of 2023, SANY Engineering Vehicles has demonstrated that it has the recognition and trust of customers due to its high-quality products and services.

SANY dedicated to providing innovative engineering transportation solutions that contribute to productivity and efficiency for its customers.The new product launch signifies an important step forward for SANY Engineering Vehicles, poised to stimulate further innovation within the industry and a technologically advanced future.

For more information about SANY Group, please visit www.sanyglobal.com or follow us on Facebook or YouTube to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170307/Clients_check_out_the_new_energy_vehicles_newly_launched_by_SANY_in_its_industrial_park_in_Changsha.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/4198399/logo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-engineering-vehicles-unveils-new-range-of-intelligent-new-energy-dump-trucks-301894303.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Architettura_E_Edilizia Ambiente Altro Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Energy dump truck sector greater power output dump
Vedi anche
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, Inps: dal 2019 spesa ha superato i 31,5 mld
News to go
Taxi gratis all’uscita della discoteca: come funziona e dove
News to go
Lisbona, Papa Francesco ai giovani: "A voi Gesù dice non temete"
News to go
Ucraina, a Gedda tentativo pace dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Scuola, oltre 62mila assunzioni a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Incendi a Palermo, è allarme diossina
News to go
Mutui e prestiti, l'allarme sui tassi d'interesse
News to go
Tappa a Fatima per Papa Francesco
News to go
Esodo estivo, sabato da bollino nero
News to go
Bimba scomparsa Firenze, zio di Kata arrestato
News to go
Stagionali in crescita, Federturismo: "Ha inciso sospensione reddito"
News to go
Taxi, lunedì il decreto in Consiglio dei ministri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza