Venerdì 25 Agosto 2023
XCMG Machinery Supports Africa's Infrastructure Development with Diverse Construction Machinery Equipment, Solutions, and Services

25 agosto 2023 | 11.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 25, 2023cons /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest oil refinery project, Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, has recently completed construction and begun production. Over the past few years, XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has participated in this mega refinery project with more than 2,000 units of equipment, including excavators, cranes, road rollers, and more, stationed in the construction and guaranteeing high-intensity, uninterrupted operation.

The Dangote Refinery project covers an area of 2,200 hectares and has the capability to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day into refined petroleum products. It will help Nigeria become an oil refining country and significantly mitigate energy stability risks, freeing Nigeria from its dependence on oil imports. The refinery will produce 12,000 megawatts of electricity and create more than 135,000 permanent jobs.

XCMG's high-quality products and reliable services have safeguarded the smooth construction progress of the Dangote Refinery. During construction, the average runtime of a single XCMG excavator was more than 8,000 hours. To cope with the harsh environment as Lagos, a city by the sea, has high temperatures, humidity, and dust, which pose great challenges to the adaptability and reliability of construction machinery equipment, XCMG made customized upgrades and improvements to ensure optimum performance.

The XE470D excavator was the main force of the project, which is equipped with the powerful, low-consumption, and environmentally friendly Cummins engine, coupled with an intake system that adopts a three-stage filtration design. The inner and outer filters use Ultra-Web® filtering material, which increases the filtration rate to 99.99 percent to cope with the dusty air.

XCMG also deployed teams of engineers and technicians to the Dangote Refinery project, providing end-to-end, round-the-clock service to facilitate the on-site equipment.

XCMG has been China's No. 1 construction machinery exporter to Africa since 2017. XCMG's excavators and cranes are widely used in major infrastructure projects across Africa, contributing to improving and transforming local travel and living conditions.

XCMG's tower cranes participated in the Magufuli Bridge project, leaping across Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa. Composed of a 3,200-meter-long super-large bridge and a connecting 1,660-meter-long approach bridge, it will become the longest bridge in East Africa and the longest low-tower cable-stayed bridge in Africa, connecting Gaita Province and Mwanza Province in Tanzania.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194302/XCMG_Machinery_Participated_Mega_Refinery_Project_Dangote_More_Than_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-supports-africas-infrastructure-development-with-diverse-construction-machinery-equipment-solutions-and-services-301909969.html

