Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:08 Covid Italia, contagi e morti in aumento: bollettino ultima settimana

11:54 Giulia Cecchettin, l'ex fidanzato Filippo Turetta indagato per tentato omicidio

11:22 Sciopero generale, a Milano in 2mila al presidio davanti Palazzo Lombardia

11:17 Roma, lascia le ceneri del padre vicino al cassonetto: denunciata

11:05 Morgan parla della sua depressione e a Fedez dice: "Non volevo offenderti"

10:31 Codacons denuncia Magi e Della Vedova: "Istigano a violare le leggi"

10:27 Ucraina, Kiev annuncia svolta a Kherson: successi su sponda est Dnipro

10:19 Fiorello replica a Schlein: "Una volta i comunisti citavano Gramsci, adesso me"

10:15 Falsa società sportiva ma vero istituto di bellezza, evasi al fisco 200mila euro

10:07 Terremoto nelle Filippine, scossa di magnitudo 6.9 a Mindanao

09:47 live "Adesso basta", Cgil e Uil in piazza per lo sciopero generale

09:01 Ferrari di Sainz distrutta da un tombino a Las Vegas: "Inaccettabile" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: San Francisco a new starter for China-U.S. relations

17 novembre 2023 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had a candid and in-depth exchange of views at the Filoli Estate, San Francisco on Wednesday. This much-anticipated summit took place a year after the two presidents met in Bali, Indonesia.

During the meeting, President Xi called on the two countries to build together five pillars for bilateral relations and assume a new San Francisco vision facing the future. He stressed that China is consistently committed to having a stable, healthy and sustainable relationship with the United States. At the same time, China has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be upheld, and red lines that must not be crossed.

China hopes that the two countries can be partners that respect each other and coexist in peace. American economist Jeffrey Sachs said the idea of mutual respect, cooperation, dialogue, and joint problem-solving is "really wise, and of paramount importance," according to Xinhua reports.

Admittedly, the two countries still face some strategic disputes. President Xi stressed at the summit that two countries need to jointly manage disagreements effectively instead of letting them become a chasm that keeps the two countries apart.

In fact, before, during and after the Xi-Biden summit, the two sides have reached a series of important consensuses on functional issues including climate change, artificial intelligence, counternarcotics cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

China-U.S. engagement and cooperation on these issues are essential to promoting dialogue and understanding between the two sides, and reducing the risks of conflicts and confrontations caused by miscalculations.

China-U.S. cooperation is also a manifestation of responsibility toward the international community. During the summit, President Xi called on China and the United States to jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries, stressing that the problems facing human society cannot be solved without cooperation between major countries.

Joseph Nye, a University Distinguished Service Professor and former Dean of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, emphasized that decoupling is impossible between China and the U.S., as no country can tackle climate change, the pandemic threat, or other transnational problems alone.

China, as the largest developing country, and the U.S., as the largest developed country, are vital in promoting global economic growth. In the meanwhile, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and important participants in the current global governance mechanism, the two countries also play a crucial role in addressing global challenges

From Bali to San Francisco, the giant ship of China-U.S. relations has sailed through hidden reefs and rapids. But San Francisco is not a destination. The city, which has witnessed the century-long history of exchanges between Chinese and American people, is a new starter for the China-U.S. relationship.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-11-16/San-Francisco-a-new-starter-for-China-U-S-relations-1oMtcW3ua1q/index.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280047/image_5009787_30551178.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-san-francisco-a-new-starter-for-china-us-relations-301991913.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA his U.S. counterpart u.s. U.S. relations San Francisco
Vedi anche
News to go
Salario minimo, arriva l’emendamento della maggioranza
News to go
Migranti, 331mila arrivi in Ue nel 2023: i dati Frontex
News to go
Maltempo oggi sull'Italia, temperature giù
News to go
Usa-Cina, incontro Biden-Xi: come è andata
News to go
Antitrust avvia indagine su prezzi trasporto aereo per Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, a 5 giorni scomparsa ancora nessuna traccia
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Camorra, maxi sequestro di beni al boss Giuseppe Setola
News to go
Via libera da Parlamento Ue a nuove norme contro pedopornografia on line
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza